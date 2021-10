A new Korean barbecue restaurant opened in Highland shopping center the Cresent by owner So Ra. K BBQ is found at 6929 Airport Boulevard, Suite 176, as of September 27. The menu focuses on all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue, with meats such as bulgogi, marinated pork belly, and eel. There are also other dishes like kimchi stews, braised fish, and hot pots. Everything is available for dine-in service, with takeout orders to come soon. Hours are from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and then from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday. Also found in the center is Korean fried chicken restaurant BB.Q.

RESTAURANTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO