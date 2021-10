NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Humanities Tennessee announces a grant program, Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan (SHARP), made possible by the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 approved by the U.S. Congress and signed into law on March 11, 2021. This program will distribute more than $940,000 in grants to organizations across the state of Tennessee.

