Jon Gruden shows how the NFL's idea of accountability is warped
Jon Gruden is now out as the Las Vegas Raiders head coach. The harsh reality of the NFL, and its warped view of accountability, explains why. Gruden’s offensive emails from a decade ago were not relevant to much of anything, other than the fact some were sent to former Washington Football Team General Manager Bruce Allen. The emails sent to Allen were only discovered because of an investigation into the team’s workplace culture , which is in itself an investigation of the owner, Dan Snyder.www.washingtonexaminer.com
