Theater & Dance

Jenna Moynihan stops by WTJU, October 15

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScottish and experimental fiddler Jenna Moynihan will stop by WTJU this Friday afternoon to play guest deejay during Sunset Road. Jenna has brought her fiddling expertise to a number of great acts since graduating from the Berklee College of Music, including Darol Anger and the Furies, Laura Cortese and the Dance Cards, The Milk Carton Kids, her long standing duo with harpist Mairi Chaimbeul, and more recently, The Seamus Egan Project. Expect to hear tracks by some of her favorite formative influences as well as cuts from some of the recording projects she has been involved in personally.

