Building a Digital Defense Against Click Scams

You’ve heard it time and again – DON’T click on that link! Whether it came by text, email, or a social media post, that link could cause you endless grief. That link is part of what’s called a phishing scam – phishing with a “ph”. Scam artists need you to click on the link so they can download malware onto your device or trick you into logging into what you think is a legitimate website. In seconds, you have now given them access to your phone or laptop AND the user ID and password to your bank account.