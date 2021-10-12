CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Building a Digital Defense Against Click Scams

By Oct 12, 2021
Cottage Grove Sentinel
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ve heard it time and again – DON’T click on that link! Whether it came by text, email, or a social media post, that link could cause you endless grief. That link is part of what’s called a phishing scam – phishing with a “ph”. Scam artists need you to click on the link so they can download malware onto your device or trick you into logging into what you think is a legitimate website. In seconds, you have now given them access to your phone or laptop AND the user ID and password to your bank account.

cgsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tom's Guide

New Verizon text message scam could steal your personal info — don't click this

Verizon customers should be on the lookout for fake Verizon SMS messages, likely being sent by a phishing scammer. The message, sent by 562-666-one-one-five-nine (and spotted by PhoneArena), sounds like a notification of your bill being paid, even addressing you by your first name. However it then ends with a link promising a "little gift". Do not click on this link.
PUBLIC SAFETY
magazine.realtor

Being Your Clients’ Frontline Defense Against Fraud

Compromised email accounts, identity theft, and real estate fraud are among the top sources of cybercrime. Post warnings to clients on your blog, social media profiles, website, and other communication channels. Cyberattacks aren’t 100% preventable, but having good digital hygiene goes a long way to protecting your data. You’re the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNET

FTC warns against scams for help with broadband subsidy program

The Federal Trade Commission is warning Americans about scams popping up on social media offering to "help" people sign up for the Emergency Broadband Benefit program, which provides people struggling through the pandemic with a subsidy to pay for monthly broadband access and a one-time only discount for a computer.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ozarkradionews.com

BBB Scam Alert: Receive a text with a surprise offer? Don’t click that link!

Everyone loves a deal – including scammers. Con artists often offer too good to be true discounts in the hope that price-conscious consumers will jump on these “deals” without doing their research. Recently, BBB Scam Tracker has seen numerous reports of scammers impersonating well-known companies and offering discounts, some of which are COVID-19 themed.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Phishing Scam
komando.com

Scam alert: Don’t fall for this Facebook Marketplace trick

Online marketplaces have made it easier to unload your old stuff. Setting up an account is easy, and it can all be done from the comfort of your home. Even if you work full time, you can sell stuff as a side gig. Who doesn’t like a little extra income?
INTERNET
abc10.com

Facebook is tracking you on other websites. Here's how you can stop it.

A technology outage and whistleblower claims about Facebook priorities have renewed discussions about the company’s ethics, including what it does with user data. Whether or not account holders realize it, Facebook’s default privacy settings allow the company to record a multitude of personal data—every video they’ve watched, search history, their location when logged in on a mobile device, what their face looks like and much more.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
FCC
montenews.com

Seminar held for seniors on protecting against scams

On Wednesday morning, Minnwest Bank of Montevideo hosted a seminar titled Identifying and Avoiding Scams, which provided information for area senior citizens on what types of scams exist, how scammers infiltrate bank accounts and more. Nicole Boelter, a Universal Banker at Minnwest Bank gave the presentation that included discussion from Kari Finberg, Fraud Analyst at Minnwest, Jonathan Schiller, Chief Security Officer at Minnwest, and representatives from local law enforcement Ken Schule, Chief of Police in Montevideo, and Derek Olson, Chippewa County Sheriff.
The Guardian

Head of Digital and Scams Policy

Location: London - Hybrid working (5-8 days in the office per month) Do you understand the digital marketplace that consumers are increasingly operating in, the challenges they face and the issues that policy-makers and regulators are struggling with? Are you an experienced expert - in policy or regulation - looking for your next challenge?
JOBS
news3lv.com

Nevada residents warned against scams involving gift cards

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As the holiday season approaches, the Nevada attorney general's office is warning residents about scams that demand payments via gift cards. Attorney General Aaron Ford says gift cards are a popular form of payment for scams because they are easy to purchase and involve only reading the card number or handing it over.
NEVADA STATE
Lumia UK

How cyberattacks are changing according to new Microsoft Digital Defense Report

In 2021, cybercrime has become more sophisticated, widespread, and relentless. Criminals have targeted critical infrastructure—healthcare,1 information technology,2 financial services,3 energy sectors4—with headline-grabbing attacks that crippled businesses and harmed consumers. But there are positive trends—victims are coming forward, humanizing the toll of cyberattacks and prompting increased engagement from law enforcement. Governments are also passing new laws and allocating more resources as they recognize cybercrime as a threat to national security.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Conversation U.S.

Can Facebook’s smart glasses be smart about security and privacy?

Facebook’s smart glasses ambitions are in the news again. The company has launched a worldwide project dubbed Ego4D to research new uses for smart glasses. In September, Facebook unveiled its Ray-Ban Stories glasses, which have two cameras and three microphones built in. The glasses capture audio and video so wearers can record their experiences and interactions. The research project aims to add augmented reality features to smart glasses using artificial intelligence technologies that could provide wearers with a wealth of information, including the ability to get answers to questions like “Where did I leave my keys?” Facebook’s vision also includes...
ELECTRONICS
CrimeOnline

Brian Laundrie Parents Go on Extended Errand Run, Including 2 AT&T Stores Where SIM Cards Are Sold

Brian Laundrie’s parents went out on an extended errand outing on Tuesday, stopping by two AT&T stores, Walmart, and a FedEx store. Fox News reports that it was the longest outing Chris and Roberta Laundrie have taken since the disappearance of their son, 23-year-old Laundrie. The couple bought bottled water and a number of other items. Afterward, they headed to a bank, followed by a trip to a closed AT&T store, prompting them to drive to an open AT&T store in Sarasota.
RELATIONSHIPS
Business Insider

As Walmart continues its legal battle over discrimination charges, a lawyer accuses the company of repeatedly failing to accommodate disabled workers

A lawyer said in a court filing on Friday that Walmart's discrimination against disabled employees was more widespread than a single case. CNBC first reported the news. Monica Murphy, a lawyer with Disability Rights Wisconsin, said in a court filing that she represented six Wisconsin residents "who experienced varying degrees of discrimination and difficulties because of disability" as Walmart switched to computerized scheduling.
BUSINESS
mobihealthnews.com

How retail giant Walmart plans to disrupt the healthcare industry

Big retail is positioned to shake up the healthcare industry. With more than 200 million weekly customers, Walmart may have the reach to do just that. Walmart’s interest in healthcare isn’t anything new. “Walmart believes we have a right to make healthcare disrupted. We are doing that by providing all...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy