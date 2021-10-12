CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RS Recommends: These Bluetooth Turntables Make It Easier to Play Your Collection

By John Lonsdale
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 7 days ago

Let’s get one thing out of the way: the latest Bluetooth turntables might not be for everyone. Though Bluetooth record players can help cut down on the amount of cords needed to play your vinyl collection, many audiophiles might recommend going with a more traditional turntable setup for the ultimate high-fidelity sound experience.

But for someone who wants a convenient and easy way to spin their records right away, there are a ton of affordable, great-sounding Bluetooth turntables worth considering. Better yet, they make it simple to hear your vinyl records anywhere around your home.

Popular audio brands, from Audio-Technica to Sony, have released Bluetooth turntables for connecting your player to a separate speaker or device. And while they come with convenient Bluetooth connectivity, they still often give you the option to curate your vinyl system with speakers and other gear. Here’s your full guide.

Bluetooth Turntable Buying Guide

When you’re shopping for the best bluetooth turntable online, you’ll want to check on the following criteria before making your purchase.

Connectivity: A majority of the turntables below let you pair them with a separate Bluetooth speaker or pair of wireless headphones and earbuds. Some even let you play music from your phone on the player’s speakers.

Many new players also come with an RCA output connection, and companies often include the cables you’ll need for plugging your player into a stereo system. Ultimately, look for what works for your specific room and setup.

Preamplifier: The record players below are equipped with built-in preamps for a more seamless setup and connection.

Speed: The turntables in this guide can spin records at 33 1/3 and 45 RPM. Some can also play at 78 RPM. Think about your specific collection (or what you’re planning to buy down the road), and make sure your player’s up for the job.

Speakers: We recommend finding a separate set of speakers to connect to your turntable, even if it is a Bluetooth device. That way, you’ll get better sound when playing a record.

However, you can find plenty of Bluetooth record players that have their own pair of speakers (or built-in speakers) for extra portability. These players will take up less space, but you may want to upgrade your speakers over time.

What Are the Best Bluetooth Record Players?

With convenient Bluetooth connectivity and a handful of other important features, these are some of the best Bluetooth turntables to create a versatile vinyl setup in your home.

1. Audio-Technica Automatic Wireless Turntable

BEST OVERALL
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03qxRb_0cP8ra8200

Amazon

This automatic turntable from well-known audio brand Audio-Technica gives you the best of both worlds. With plenty of connectivity options, it comes with a built-in preamplifier and RCA cables, so you can plug the turntable into a set of bookshelf speakers if you decide you want to down the line. But it can also sync with a Bluetooth speaker, letting you set your device anywhere around the room or house. It ships with an Audio-Technica cartridge, as well as a replaceable diamond stylus.

Buy: Audio-Technica Wireless Turntable $179.00

2. Sony PS-LX310BT Belt Drive Turntable

MOST STYLISH
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A1Qjn_0cP8ra8200

Amazon

Grab your premium headphones, click the pairing button on this Sony turntable and you’ll be enjoying your record in seconds. It’s an extremely easy-to-use player, and it can function with a Bluetooth device or standard speakers. Sony incorporated a USB connection to transfer a record onto, say, a laptop or desktop as an MP3.

It’s a sleek and solid piece of audio equipment that’s perfect for anyone with roommates. You can quickly pair the table together with your over-ears or earbuds, as well as a Bluetooth sound bar just by clicking the Bluetooth button on your gadget.

The sound quality shouldn’t disappoint either, thanks to a die-cast aluminum platter to help cut down on vibrations. Plus, Sony includes a dust cover, slip mat, as well as RCA cables for connecting to a stereo setup.

Buy: Sony PS-LX310BT Belt Drive Turntable $228.00

3. Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Turntable

BEST BUDGET PICK
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46apNU_0cP8ra8200

Amazon

Just getting into collecting records and shopping for your first player? Put this Victrola on your radar. You’ve likely seen this popular three-speed record player before — it’s a budget-friendly turntable that has its own speakers built right into the player. The suitcase design keeps your setup even more portable. It can play at 33 1/3, 45, 78 rpm, and you can actually pair your phone to the turntable itself to stream your music. Just keep in mind that if you want to use an external Bluetooth speaker, you might want to consider one of the other turntables in this guide.

Buy: Victrola Vintage Bluetooth Record Player $59.99

4. House of Marley Turntable With Bluetooth Connectivity

SUSTAINABLE PICK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XNucW_0cP8ra8200

Amazon

You’ll want this turntable front and center in your living room, thanks to its beautiful and sustainable natural bamboo plinth. House of Marley makes its own Bluetooth speakers , so you can easily pair this record player for a stylish, streamlined look like shown above. But it’ll also work with any of your other Bluetooth speakers or headphones just as well. While it’s ready to play your vinyl wirelessly, you still have the option to play it with a wired system. It’s designed with a preamp, but you can also connect your own. It also lets you plug in your wired headphones or set of stereo speakers with an RCA cable.

Buy: House of Marley Turntable With Bluetooth $249.99

