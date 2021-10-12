CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don Toliver Tops Apple Music Pre-Add Chart With ‘Life of a Don’

By Emily Blake
 7 days ago
After the success of Don Toliver ’s debut studio album Heaven or Hell, the Houston rapper and singer is aiming for an even bigger charts movement with its follow-up, Life of a Don . Already, it’s taken Number One on the Apple Music Pre-Add Chart.

Toliver’s debut reached Number Seven on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums Chart , spawned a string of RS 100 hits, and helped him become one of the biggest breakthrough acts of 2020 .

Pre-adds allow listeners to queue up an album to be added to their library when it’s released, offering a good indication of the albums that fans are most excited for. It’s a strong sign that the record is leading the pre-add chart, where previous RS 200 toppers like Rod Wave, Olivia Rodrigo, and Moneybagg Yo have also hit the top spot.

Elsewhere on this week’s chart, Wale enters at Number Two with Folarin II , his first album in nearly two years; PinkPantheress enters at Number Four with her debut mixtape, To Hell With It, and Jason Aldean’s MACON rises 18 spots to Number Five.

Apple Music Pre-Add Chart – October 1st through October 7th

  1. Don Toliver, L ife of a Don (+4)
  2. Wale, Folarin II ( NEW )
  3. Ed Sheeran, = (-1)
  4. PinkPantheress, To Hell With It ( NEW )
  5. Jason Aldean, MACON (+18)
  6. Mac Miller, Faces
  7. Coldplay, Music of the Spheres (-4)
  8. Gucci Mane, So Icy Boyz ( NEW )
  9. Elton John, The Lockdown Sessions (+2)
  10. Lana Del Rey, Blue Banisters
  11. Kylie Minogue, DISCO: Guest List Edition ( NEW )
  12. Markul , Sense of Human ( NEW )
  13. Naps, Best Life ( NEW )
  14. Cody Johnson, Human the Double Album (+11)
  15. James Blake, Friends That Break Your Heart ( NEW )
  16. The Lumineers, BRIGHTSIDE (-7)
  17. Sam Fender, Seventeen Going Under ( NEW )
  18. BIA, For Certain (-11)
  19. ABBA, Voyage (+1)
  20. Arca, KICK ii ( NEW )
  21. GENERATIONS from EXILE TRIBE, Unchained World – EP ( NEW )
  22. Timal ( NEW )
  23. Trivium, In the Court of the Dragon ( NEW )
  24. INI, A (Special Edition) – EP (-20)
  25. Radiohead, KID A MNESIA (-6)

Related
“It’s Like Playing in 12 Different Bands” – Tom Morello on ‘The Atlas Underground Fire’

To say that is something of a prolific musician is probably putting it rather lightly. With millions of album sales to his name, some of the greatest guitar riffs ever played written by his hand, and with a career that has seen him working with some of the greatest figures in modern music, it’s no secret that any new release from Morello is greeted with rabid excitement from his legions of fans.
MUSIC
Song You Need to Know: Ricky Albeck & The Belair Line Band, ‘Against the Wall’

One of Adelaide’s finest outfits have returned with another killer song for the year, with Ricky Albeck & The Belair Line Band unleashing “Against the Wall” yesterday. Featuring Jessica Johns (guitar, piano, backing vocals), Colby Robertson (drums), Jesse Davidson (bass, backing vocals), Tom Matheson (guitar), Tom Spall (violin), and Ricky Albeck (vocals and guitar), the group are an all-star collection of musicians, serving up an eclectic mix of the country twang and pub-rock sensibilities, with Albeck’s intricate, affecting lyrics helping to add a devastatingly human side to the group.
MUSIC
Adele Shatters Single-Day Streaming Records With ‘Easy on Me’

Less than 24 hours after its release, Adele’s long-awaited new single “Easy on Me” already shattered the single-day streaming records on numerous services, including Spotify and Amazon Music. On Friday, just 18 hours after the single’s arrival, Spotify tweeted that “And just like that, @Adele set a new record,” noting...
MUSIC
Variety

Lil Nas X’s ‘Industry Baby’ Song Finally Goes No. 1; Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Returns as Top Album

The status quo on the songs chart has shifted, as Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby” — a collab with Jack Harlow — finally reached No. 1 after spending a lot of its six-week run to date stuck in the No. 2 position. The tune moves up on the strength of 18.9 million streams. On the album chart, though, it is business as usual, with Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” returning to the No. 1 position this week. It stepped aside last week to make way by a brief, vinyl-driven resurgence by Taylor Swift’s “Fearless (Taylor’s Version).” Six weeks into its run, “CLB”...
MUSIC
AFP

Elton John: 'I'm more excited about music than ever'

Elton John might be 74 and struggling with a dodgy hip, but his musical taste remains far cooler than most guys half his age. While most ageing rockstars are happy to rehash the sounds of their glory days, Sir Elton is more likely to be found in a studio with the likes of Young Thug, Nicki Minaj and Lil Nas X. Admittedly, many of the collaborations for "The Lockdown Sessions", his new album out Friday, had to happen over Zoom due to the pandemic, but it remains a testament to his omnivorous taste for new sounds. "If you're my age and still learning from other musicians, that's the greatest gift of all," said John.
MUSIC
Billboard

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow's 'Industry Baby' Hits No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Also notably, the coronation of "Baby" marks the fifth on the Hot 100 for Kanye West as a co-writer and co-producer. The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated Oct. 23) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Oct. 19). For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
inthrill.com

Don Toliver Feat. Travis Scott – Flocky Flocky [Video]

Don Toliver is making noise with his latest album Life of a Don. The project has features from Kali Uchis, Baby Keem, SoFaygo and others. Travis Scott is also featured on the standout track “Flocky Flocky” and now a video for the song arrives. A night vision visual where Travis and Don ride in nice cars and private jets. Check out the video above.
MUSIC
Hypebae

GUESS Originals Celebrates Don Toliver's 'LIFE OF A DON' Album With Merch

Don Toliver has teamed up with GUESS Originals to celebrate his sophomore album LIFE OF A DON. Together, the duo designed a collection of merch, ranging from tees to jeans. Ahead of the record’s release on October 8, the American brand has crafted hoodies, long-sleeved T-shirts and jeans featuring both GUESS and Don-inspired branding throughout. “GUESS WHO” lettering is stamped onto the front of the hoodie with the album’s tracklist printed on the back. Meanwhile, GUESS’ iconic triangle logo is reworked with “DON” text in bold red. Elsewhere, a pair of straight-cut jeans feature the clothing retailer’s retro multi-colored branding, as well as “Life of a Don” embroidered on the front pocket.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

GUESS Originals Unveils Don Toliver-Backed 'LIFE OF A DON' Capsule

Ahead of Don Toliver‘s LIFE OF A DON album release on Friday, October 8,. Originals has collaborated with the rapper on a limited-edition merch capsule for the upcoming record. “I’ve personally been a fan of Don Toliver’s music since he started working with Travis Scott and Cactus Jack,” said Nicolai...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Complex

Best New Music This Week: Don Toliver, Lil Wayne, Nas, and More

October is off to a promising start. Lil Wayne’s blessed us with an unreleased song from the archives, “Ya Dig.” Don Toliver is back with his sophomore album, Life of a Don, featuring the seductive record “Swangin on Westheimer.” And Nas and Hit-Boy joined forces for the reflective single, “Big Nas.” This week’s list also includes new songs from Cordae, Conway the Machine, James Blake, and more.
MUSIC
2dopeboyz.com

Don Toliver Drops Sophomore Album, ‘Life Of A Don’

The follow-up to his debut album Heaven Or Hell, Don Toliver returns with his second project Life Of A Don. “I definitely feel like it’s my best work right now, man,” Don said to Zane Lowe. “Me making at least hundreds of songs and choosing 16 songs out of that pot is some of the craziest thing anybody can have to do, so it’s been a journey. Honestly, Cactus Jack as a whole helped me, but with this album in particular I did a lot of creative control, which makes me very proud of this album in particular because I just went full-fledged Don mode and just took it upon myself to try to make this album as best as I could possibly make it in the timeframe.”
MUSIC
celebritypage.com

New Music Friday: Don Toliver, James Blake and Others Drop Albums Today

Already killing it on his Life of Don concert tour, rap sensation Don Toliver just dropped his Life of Don album this Friday morning. On top of Don's big release, James Blake released his highly-anticipated album as well. Don Toliver's Album Drop 'Life of Don'. Releasing only his second studio...
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Don Toliver ‘Life of A Don’ First Week Sales Projections

This past Friday, Don Toliver released his latest album Life Of A Don via Cactus Jack/WeRunIt/Atlantic without a huge lead single. The rapper-singer’s effort features guest appearances from Travis Scott, Baby Keem and Kali Uchis among others. Today, we have the first week sales projections. HDD reports that Life of A Don is expected to move 55-65k copies in the first week with about 2-4k out of that coming from pure sales.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

New Music Friday - New Albums From Don Toliver, Sleepy Hallow, Alchemist, Lute + More

One week has passed in October and autumn has already brought some excellent new albums. In this edition of New Music Friday, HipHopDX runs through the best new albums in rap and R&B. This week, fans received new music from Houston rapper Don Toliver, a bite-sized EP from Alchemist and friends and a new project from Dreamville’s Lute.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Don Toliver Speaks On Working With Travis Scott & Why "Life Of A Don" Is His Best Work

Despite working with Travis Scott twice on his sophomore album Life Of A Don, Houston rapper Don Toliver wanted his latest body of work to be about him exploring his own sound, taking creative control, and having things go his way. The album is officially out now and already, fans are raving about the production, Don's harmonies, and everything about LOAD.
MUSIC
