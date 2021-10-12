Here's How Much Melora Hardin Is Really Worth

If you're a fan of "The Office," you know Melora Hardin very well as Jan Levinson, the no-nonsense Vice President of Sales at Dunder Mifflin, who also takes a romantic turn with Steve Carell's character, Michael Scott. Of course, that's not her first and only credit; she's been working in Hollywood ever since she was a little kid. That longevity in the entertainment industry has allowed her to earn a sizable income as an actor. From TV roles to Broadway, Hardin truly is a triple threat, and that is reflected in the diversity of projects she takes on and where she might pop up next in Hollywood.