A Two-Pronged Approach to Beat the Social Side of Hacking
One of the most devious forms of cyber-attack is social engineering, or the gleaning of critical information about individuals or organizations through social media, email, or other social interactions. These insidious attacks pose a significant challenge to SOC teams because they rely on exploitation of your weakest link—people. As stated by Kevin Mitnick in his book, The Art of Deception, “A company can spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on firewalls, intrusion detection systems and encryption and other security technologies, but if an attacker can call one trusted person within the company, and that person complies, and if the attacker gets in, then all that money spend to technology is essentially wasted.”securityboulevard.com
