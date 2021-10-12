Buzzy Dallas Clothing Brand Dondolo is Ready to Dress Your Tables
Dondolo designer and founder Catalina Gonzalez flanked by the founders of Fenwick Fields, Emily Johnson and Annie Stull. If you live in Dallas long enough, you pick up on the brands local women tend to adopt into their wardrobes. You have your Golden Goose sneakers, your Mi Golondrina blouses, and a slick pair of Ultracor or Alo leggings (whatever happens to be hot in Bandier at the moment). But when you find yourself in an even more defined circle of women (the Dallas moms), you’ll quickly begin to spot another coveted brand: the Dondolo bubble. Once you know, you know — the little frock in question is meticulously hand-sewn with beautiful, timeless detailing. The brand has expanded its line to include women’s clothing and accessories, but their latest venture puts them squarely in the luxury lifestyle category: Dondolo Home.www.papercitymag.com
