NFL Power Rankings Week 6: Colts Back to Losing Ways

Offense: This could potentially be a tuneup game for the Colts or a true sign that the season is lost. The Texans offense is essentially down to their third string starter with Deshaun Watson out for legal issues and Tyrod Taylor on IR. Davis Mills looked like what you’d expect out of a third stringer getting thrown to the wolves in his first few starts but last week against the Patriots looked like your typical game manager type backup that has learned to trust the players around him. His arm strength isn’t the best but again, he threw 3 touchdowns last week and faces a Colts defense coming off a crushing loss on short rest. With Xavier Rhodes likely out for a concussion, Rock Ya-Sin will return from injury and start across from Isaiah Rodgers. The Colts should be able to clamp down on Houston’s running game which means the game will come down to the Colts being able to stop the pass. If that’s the case, this game could go either way. While Mills isn’t a top tier QB, he should keep Houston competitive by trusting his weapons as he did last week. The Colts pass rush has been too inconsistent for me to think they’ll have him running for his life for 4 quarters.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO