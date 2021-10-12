CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Power Rankings Week 6: Colts Back to Losing Ways

By Elliot Denton-Singh
Stampede Blue
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter grinding out their first win of the year, the Colts go back to their losing ways after being beaten in over time against the Ravens. The national media moved the Colts back down the power rankings board. A fourth loss on the season even after their first win looks to have further sunken the Colts season. Is this the Colts fans should be more used to expecting? Here is how the Colts stack up in the week 6 power rankings.

The Spun

Mike Greenberg Says 1 NFL Team Was ‘Screwed’ On Sunday

Justin Tucker made history in the Baltimore Ravens last-second win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday when he drilled a 66-yard field goal as time expired. The kick not only allowed Baltimore to escape with a necessary victory on the road, but was also the longest made field goal in league history.
Carson Wentz
Stampede Blue

Colts’ Snap Counts, Week 6 vs. Texans

After a painful loss to the Baltimore Ravens last Monday night, the Indianapolis Colts earned their second win of the season by dominating the Houston Texans 31-3 Sunday afternoon. The team’s snap counts help to partially tell the story of how Indy was able to earn a much-needed win against...
Stampede Blue

Saving this season after a devastating loss

Monday night was brutal, that loss summed up the Colts season so far quite nicely. They play brilliantly in stretches, but they also have the capacity to shoot themselves in the foot. All this said, there are twelve games to play…and the AFC South isn’t exactly a murderer’s row. The Colts can (and still should) contend for a playoff birth.
Sportsnet.ca

NFL Week 5 Power Rankings: Cardinals, Chargers pass major tests

Of the five teams that entered Week 4 with an undefeated record, only the Arizona Cardinals remain perfect after defeating the Los Angeles Rams for the top spot in the powerful NFC West. With that decisive victory over the team we deemed No. 1 in last week’s rankings, Arizona takes...
Stampede Blue

Way-too-early mock draft/offseason hot take

I think Frank Reich should be fired. While I’ve seen some on this site call for him to be fired after the loss to the Ravens or after we are mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, I know the Colts will likely do so after the season just as they did with Chuck Pagano. While the biggest culprit of Monday’s loss was having practice squad corners, he also chose to have Carson Wentz dive up the middle into the scrum (good use of an injury prone QB) to "make it easier on the kicker", the same kicker who he reported had an injury to the point where our punter trying a field goal seemed like a better idea. Reich has a tendency to out coach himself by doing things like abandoning the run against Pittsburgh last season, going for it on 4th down deep in the red zone rather taking an easy field goal, going for field goals when the offense had the momentum, etc.
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens snap-count analysis: Rashod Bateman steps right into significant role in his debut

Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Los Angeles Chargers 10/17/21 Alejandro Villanueva T 69 Patrick Mekari T 69 Ben Powers G 69 Lamar Jackson QB 65 Kevin Zeitler G 65 Patrick Ricard FB 55 Marquise Brown WR 51 Rashod Bateman WR 45 Bradley Bozeman C 44 Mark Andrews TE 37 Devin Duvernay WR 34 Trystan Colon C 26 Latavius Murray RB 26 Eric Tomlinson TE 23 Le’Veon Bell RB 22 Devonta Freeman RB 21 Josh ...
Stampede Blue

Colts vs Texans Preview and prediction

Offense: This could potentially be a tuneup game for the Colts or a true sign that the season is lost. The Texans offense is essentially down to their third string starter with Deshaun Watson out for legal issues and Tyrod Taylor on IR. Davis Mills looked like what you’d expect out of a third stringer getting thrown to the wolves in his first few starts but last week against the Patriots looked like your typical game manager type backup that has learned to trust the players around him. His arm strength isn’t the best but again, he threw 3 touchdowns last week and faces a Colts defense coming off a crushing loss on short rest. With Xavier Rhodes likely out for a concussion, Rock Ya-Sin will return from injury and start across from Isaiah Rodgers. The Colts should be able to clamp down on Houston’s running game which means the game will come down to the Colts being able to stop the pass. If that’s the case, this game could go either way. While Mills isn’t a top tier QB, he should keep Houston competitive by trusting his weapons as he did last week. The Colts pass rush has been too inconsistent for me to think they’ll have him running for his life for 4 quarters.
Stampede Blue

Colts Injury Report: 6 Starters Miss Practice Today

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Wednesday injury report for Week 6 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game. The Colts only did a walkthrough therefore the practice report is only an estimation of each players participation is there was a practice. Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship missed practice today...
