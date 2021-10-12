CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

8 Million People May Lose Access to Clean Water as Rotting Ship Worsens Oil Spill in Red Sea

By Rain Jordan
natureworldnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn oil spill in the Red Sea caused by a decaying ship might have considerably worse consequences than expected, with 8 million people losing access to clean water and Yemen's Red Sea fishing stock being decimated in three weeks. Negotiations are underway to unload the estimated 1.1 million barrels of...

www.natureworldnews.com

spectrumnews1.com

Local sea bass conservation stalled after oil spill

As the fallout of the oil spill continues to dawn on south Orange County, concerns over wildlife safety continue to come into focus. Among the businesses disrupted or shut down down by the spill has been the Balboa Island Angling Club. At nearly 100 years old, the club is one of the oldest on the west coast and has, for years, put its weight behind conservation efforts.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
ecowatch.com

'Massive Floating Time Bomb': Decaying Tanker in Red Sea Holds 4x the Oil Spilled by Exxon Valdez

An abandoned supertanker holding more than one million barrels of crude oil has been slowly corroding off Yemen's coast, and a new study out Monday warns that the consequences of an "imminent" spill in the Red Sea could be graver than initially thought — cutting off access to clean water and food aid for millions of people in a matter of days and completely decimating the region's fishing stocks within three weeks.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Public health impacts of an imminent Red Sea oil spill

The possibility of a massive oil spill in the Red Sea is increasingly likely. The Safer, a deteriorating oil tanker containing 1.1"‰million barrels of oil, has been deserted near the coast of Yemen since 2015 and threatens environmental catastrophe to a country presently in a humanitarian crisis. Here, we model the immediate public health impacts of a simulated spill. We estimate that all of Yemen's imported fuel through its key Red Sea ports would be disrupted and that the anticipated spill could disrupt clean-water supply equivalent to the daily use of 9.0"“9.9"‰million people, food supply for 5.7"“8.4"‰million people and 93"“100% of Yemen's Red Sea fisheries. We also estimate an increased risk of cardiovascular hospitalization from pollution ranging from 5.8 to 42.0% over the duration of the spill. The spill and its potentially disastrous impacts remain entirely preventable through offloading the oil. Our results stress the need for urgent action to avert this looming disaster.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Business Insider

A supply-chain traffic jam of container ships off Southern California ports may have contributed to the massive oil spill

California officials are investigating the causes of what has become a major environmental crisis off the coast of Southern California, after a ruptured pipeline leaked 144,000 gallons of crude oil into the ocean, affecting businesses, residents, and local wildlife. But the culprit may be wider systematic issues affecting supply chains...
CALIFORNIA STATE
abc17news.com

How oil spills harm birds, dolphins, sea lions and other wildlife

An oil spill like the one off the coast of Southern California is a disaster on many levels — maybe none more tragic than the deadly effects of petroleum on wildlife. Ocean creatures that swim in deep waters are less affected by spills. But oil disasters near coastlines often do the most harm to shorebirds and marine mammals who live at the ocean’s edge and on its surface.
INDUSTRY
KTVU FOX 2

Newsom tours SoCal oil spill; ship's anchor may have caused leak

The U.S. Coast guard says divers found a 4,000-foot section of the oil pipeline that leaked at Huntington Beach over the weekend was out of place. They're investigating if a ship's anchor might have been the cause. Meanwhile, Gov. Newsom toured the area where he emphasized the importance of becoming less reliant on oil.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
investing.com

Explainer-Why is it so hard to clean up an offshore oil spill?

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil spills into ocean waters, subject to winds and tides and spreading swiftly over wide areas, are difficult to clean up. The 3,000-barrel weekend spill off the coast of southern California is nowhere near as disastrous as mega-spills like the 2010 Deepwater Horizon explosion that sent millions of barrels of oil into U.S. waters of the Gulf of Mexico. But swift movement of the liquids can kill wildlife and foul beaches before cleanup teams are deployed.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kurv.com

Ship Owner, Operator Of Interest In California Oil Spill

(AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has designated the Mediterranean Shipping Company and others as parties of interest in an investigation into a vessel that was determined to be the source of an offshore pipeline leak in Southern California. Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board marine casualty investigators boarded a container ship on Saturday that was involved in a January anchor-dragging incident discovered to be the source of the spill off Huntington Beach on Oct. 2. The designation announced in a statement Saturday provides ship operator Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A. and ship owner Dordellas Finance Corporation the opportunity to respond to the allegations.
CALIFORNIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Heating Bills in US are Expected to Spike as Fuel Price Rises During Winter

Based on a federal government projection, Americans' home heating expenses will skyrocket this winter as a worldwide energy shortage reaches the world's largest economy at a time when inflation fears are growing. According to the US Energy Information Administration, household spending on natural gas, the primary heating fuel for nearly...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
natureworldnews.com

International Shake-Out:13 Million US Residents Brace For Major Earthquake Event on October 21

The International Shake-Out is set for October 21 - Thursday - at 10:21 a.m. local time, and residents in United States are preparing for the world's largest earthquake drill. During The Great ShakeOut, the world's largest earthquake drill, millions of people participate in the "Drop, Cover, and Hold On." People are invited to participate in the drill regardless of where they live, work, or travel because big earthquakes can strike anywhere.
ENVIRONMENT
kcrw.com

Why certain sea creatures flourish at the site of the OC oil spill

Nearly two weeks have passed since news broke about an oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach. Investigators are looking into whether a boat anchor may have struck an undersea oil pipeline, possibly months before the actual spill started. Up to 131,000 gallons of crude oil were released into the water, and the oil has spread as far south as San Diego County.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
natureworldnews.com

Operation Ocean Cleanup Just Scooped Massive Pile of Garbage in Great Pacific

A Dutch non-profit organization named the Ocean Cleanup just launched the world's first ocean cleanup system described as a 'giant Pac-Man', headed to the Great Pacific garbage patch known as the garbage island. The Great Pacific garbage patch is a large accumulation of trash with an estimated 1.8 trillion pieces...
ENVIRONMENT

