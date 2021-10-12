CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Adams, MA

Reward offered for information on Hunter Foundry fire in North Adams

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2205E9_0cP8pS5W00

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – The North Adams Fire Department is investigating a fire at the old Hunter Foundry Sunday evening that is believed to be suspicious.

According to the Department of Fire Services Spokesperson Jake Wark, crews were called to the fire around 5:15 p.m. Sunday evening. Firefighters learned that the doors to the building were locked and a storage room inside was on fire. Significant damage was reported on the first and second floors.

North Adams firefighters made a forced entry into the building through a window and were able to control the fire. Fire officials believe the fire to be suspicious. North Adams Fire Chief Brent Lefebvre and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey are asking the public for help in finding more information on the fire.

“We’re asking anyone in the area of Hunter Foundry Road in the late afternoon or early evening on Sunday to share their observations with investigators,” said Chief Lefebvre.

“You can call anonymously if you prefer,” added Marshal Ostroskey.

The Arson Watch Reward Program is offering a reward of up to $5,000 to anyone that can give fire officials information that would help solve the investigation. You can call the arson hotline at 1-800-682-9229, which is available 24 hours a day.

The fire is being investigated by the North Adams Fire Department and the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office.

