Gabby Petito's Cause Of Death Revealed

By Effie Orfanides
 7 days ago
The body of 22-year-old Gabby Petito was found in Grant Teton National Park in Wyoming on September 19, eight days after her parents reported her missing, according to Reuters. Petito had been on a cross-country road trip with her fiance, Brian Laundrie, when he returned home to Florida on September 1 without her, and her whereabouts were unknown, CNN reports. A search for Petito ensued, and authorities discovered remains about a week later. "Coroner Blue's initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results," the FBI said at the time.

