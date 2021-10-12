John Cena Reacts to Roman Reigns' Recent WWE Merchandise Record
Roman Reigns wound up in the headlines on Monday when WrestlingNews.co dropped a report stating that "The Tribal Chief" was leading the WWE in merchandise sales. A few years ago this would have been expected, but it was noted that Reigns is putting up sales numbers on the same level as John Cena despite being a heel, which is in direct contrast to the old pro wrestling business philosophy that heels don't sell much merchandise. Cena spotted a headline reporting on that story, prompting him to take a screengrab and post it to his Instagram page. As always, fans were left the draw the meaning behind the post for themselves.comicbook.com
