John Cena Reacts to Roman Reigns' Recent WWE Merchandise Record

By Connor Casey
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoman Reigns wound up in the headlines on Monday when WrestlingNews.co dropped a report stating that "The Tribal Chief" was leading the WWE in merchandise sales. A few years ago this would have been expected, but it was noted that Reigns is putting up sales numbers on the same level as John Cena despite being a heel, which is in direct contrast to the old pro wrestling business philosophy that heels don't sell much merchandise. Cena spotted a headline reporting on that story, prompting him to take a screengrab and post it to his Instagram page. As always, fans were left the draw the meaning behind the post for themselves.

