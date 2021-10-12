CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) Announces Positive Phase 1 Results of CARBON Trial of CTX11 in Relapsed or Refractory CD19+ B-cell malignancies

StreetInsider.com
 10 days ago

CRISPR Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRSP), a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases, today announced updated results from the Company’s ongoing Phase 1 CARBON trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of CTX110™, its wholly-owned allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy targeting CD19+ B-cell malignancies. “We are excited to...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Pfizer and BioNTech say Phase 3 trial found booster dose of COVID vaccine had 95.6% efficacy against disease

Pfizer Inc. and German partner BioNTech SE said Thursday a late-stage trial of a 30 mg booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine showed efficacy of 95.6% compared with those who received a placebo. The companies said the Phase 3 trial involved more than 10,000 people aged 16 and older, who had already received the primary two-dose series, and found the booster restored vaccine protection against COVID to the high levels achieved after the second dose. The booster was found to be safe. "These important data add to the body of evidence suggesting that a booster dose of our...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Metacrine (MTCR) Announces Interim Results for MET642 Phase 2a Trial in Patients with NASH; Announces Strategic Re-Prioritization of Its Clinical Development Programs

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering differentiated therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases, today reported interim results from a Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of MET642, a farnesoid X receptor (FXR) agonist, in approximately 60 non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) patients after 16 weeks of treatment. The Company also announced it is prioritizing its clinical development effort and resources to advance MET642 into a Phase 2 trial in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) in the first half of 2022.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) Temporarily Suspend Phase 2 Clinical Trial of PDS0101-Based Combination

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune® T-cell activating technology, today announced the temporary suspension of recruitment in the National Cancer Institute (NCI)-led Phase 2 clinical trial (NCT04287868) evaluating PDS0101 (Versamune®-HPV16) in combination with two investigational immune-modulating agents in advanced HPV cancers.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF) Publishes Positive Data from Phase IIa Can-Fite NASH Study

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, today announced that Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics, a peer reviewed scientific journal focused on gastroenterology and hepatology, published an article titled “Randomised clinical trial: A phase 2 double-blind study of namodenoson in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and steatohepatitis" authored by Can-Fite’s CEO Dr. Pnina Fishman.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
StreetInsider.com

Antios Therapeutics and Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Announce Clinical Collaboration Agreement to Evaluate the Combination of ATI-2173 and Vebicorvir in Patients with Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Infectio

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Antios Therapeutics, Inc. and Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASMB) today announced that the companies have entered into a clinical collaboration agreement to evaluate a triple combination treatment in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. A single cohort in the ongoing Antios Phase 2a ANTT201 clinical trial will evaluate ATI-2173, Antios' investigational proprietary active site polymerase inhibitor nucleotide (ASPIN), vebicorvir (VBR), Assembly Bio's investigational lead core inhibitor candidate, and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate, a nucleotide reverse transcriptase inhibitor.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

First Wave BioPharma (FWBI) Announces FDA Clearance of IND Application for Phase 2a PASSPORT Trial of FW-ICI-AC

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. First Wave BioPharma, Inc., (NASDAQ: FWBI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has reviewed the Investigational New Drug (IND) application and provided a “Study May Proceed” letter for the Company’s Phase 2a PASSPORT trial investigating FW-ICI-AC as a treatment for Grade 1 and Grade 2 colitis and diarrhea in oncology patients receiving treatment with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs). FW-ICI-AC is a proprietary oral immediate-release tablet formulation of niclosamide, a prescription small molecule with anti-inflammatory and anti-viral properties.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

ImmunityBio (IBRX) Announces Phase 2/3 Trial of BCG plus Anktiva Met Primary Endpoints with 57% Disease-Free Survival in Patients with BCG Unresponsive Papillary Disease

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, today announced that Papillary disease (Cohort B), the second indication of its QUILT 3.032 Phase 2/3 study of intravesical BCG plus Anktiva in patients with BCG-unresponsive high-grade NMIBC (NCT03022825), also met its primary endpoints with disease-free survival of 57% of patients at 12 months. The company has previously reported that the primary endpoint of Cohort A, patients with CIS disease, has been met with a complete response of 72% (58/81).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Moleculin (MBRX) Announces Interim Data in Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial of Annamycin for Treatment of Soft Tissue Sarcoma Lung Metastases

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Moleculin Biotech, Inc., (Nasdaq: MBRX) ("Moleculin" or the "Company"), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company with a broad portfolio of drug candidates targeting highly resistant tumors and viruses, today reported interim results from its U.S. Phase 1b/2 clinical trial evaluating Annamycin for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma (STS) lung metastases, which documented preliminary clinical activity for Annamycin.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B Cell Lymphoma#Cd19#Malignancies#Crispr#Streetinsider Premium#Crispr Therapeutics Lrb#Crsp#Company#Nos
StreetInsider.com

Cardiol Therapeutics Expands LANCER, a Phase II/III Trial of CardiolRx(TM), into Brazil, Mexico, and Canada

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Trial designed to investigate the cardioprotective properties of CardiolRx(TM) in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 who have a prior history of, or risk factors for, cardiovascular disease. Oakville, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp....
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Dynavax (DVAX) Announces Valneva's COVID-19 Vaccine Developed Using Dynavax's CpG 1018 Adjuvant Meets Both Co-Primary Endpoints in Phase 3 Trial

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing vaccines, today announced that Valneva SE reported positive topline results from the Phase 3 pivotal trial of VLA2001, their inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate using Dynavax's CpG 1018® adjuvant.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
cancernetwork.com

CD19 CAR T CTX110 Yields Positive Results in B-Cell Malignancies in Ongoing Phase 1 Trial

Finds from the phase 1 CARBON trial indicated that patients with relapsed/refractory CD19-positive B-cell malignancies may benefit from CTX110 CAR T-cell therapy. CTX110, a donor-derived gene-edited allogeneic CD19 CAR T-cell product, yielded positive results in a population of patients with relapsed/refractory CD19-positive B-cell malignancies who were treated in the ongoing phase 1 CARBON trial (NCT04035434), according to a press release from CRISPR Therapeutics.
SCIENCE
StreetInsider.com

Aerie Pharma (AERI) Announces Positive Phase 3 Topline Results for Netarsudil Ophthalmic Solution 0.02% Clinical Trial in Japan

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI), an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, today reported positive topline results for the Company’s Phase 3 clinical trial in Japan evaluating netarsudil ophthalmic solution 0.02% (“netarsudil 0.02%”) versus ripasudil hydrochloride hydrate ophthalmic solution 0.4% (“ripasudil 0.4%”). The results showed that netarsudil 0.02% once daily was superior to ripasudil 0.4% twice daily in lowering intraocular pressure (“IOP”) at week four (p<0.0001), the primary endpoint for the study.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
StreetInsider.com

Regenxbio (RGNX) Announces Positive Initial Data from Phase II ALTITUDE™ Trial of RGX-314 for the Treatment of Diabetic Retinopathy

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX) today announced initial data from the ongoing Phase II ALTITUDE™ trial of RGX-314 for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy (DR) without center-involved diabetic macular edema (CI-DME) using in-office suprachoroidal delivery. The data is being presented at the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) Annual Meeting by Dennis Marcus, M.D., F.A.S.R.S., President, Southeast Retina Center. RGX-314 is a potential one-time gene therapy in clinical development for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and DR.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Fortress Biotech (FBIO), Cyprium Therapeutics Announce Positive Clinical Data for CUTX-101, Copper Histidinate, Presented at 2021 AAP

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cyprium Therapeutics, Inc. (“Cyprium”), a Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIO) (“Fortress”) partner company, with support from its licensing partner Sentynl Therapeutics, Inc. (“Sentynl”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Cadila Healthcare Limited (“Zydus”), today announced positive results from an efficacy and safety analysis of data integrated from two completed pivotal studies in patients with Menkes disease treated with CUTX-101, copper histidinate (CuHis). In both pre-specified primary and secondary efficacy analyses, treatment with CUTX-101 demonstrated a significantly greater median overall survival (OS) compared to untreated historical control patients. These data will be presented as a virtual poster at the 2021 American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference & Exhibition. More information on the poster is listed below:
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
targetedonc.com

New CAR T-Cell Therapy Appears Safe in B-Cell Malignancies

The CAR T-cell therapy may provide another therapy option for patients with large B-cell lymphoma. CTX110, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory CD19-positive B-cell malignancies, is well tolerated across a variety of dosing levels, according to results of the phase 1 CARBON (NCT04035434) released by CRISPR Therapeutics.1.
HEALTH
StreetInsider.com

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) Announces Publication of Positive Trial Data of Aviptadil in High Comorbidity Patients Suffering from Critical COVID-19 with Respiratory Failure

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. NRx Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: NRXP), today announced the publication of peer-reviewed results from a prospective, open-label, administratively controlled trial of aviptadil for the treatment of respiratory failure in patients with Critical COVID-19. The study reported 60-day survival in 81% of those treated with aviptadil, compared to 21% survival among those who received standard of care treatment at the Houston Methodist Hospital (P<.0001). A similar 9-fold advantage was seen in the cumulative probability of recovery from respiratory failure (P<.0001). The study appears in the Journal of Infectious Diseases and Treatment.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX) PT Raised to $10 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis raised the price target on Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ: SIOX) to $10.00 (from $8.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
investing.com

Radius Health Reports Positive Phase 3 Cancer Treatment Trial Results

Investing.com — Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) and the Menarini Group announced positive topline results from their study of a treatment for advanced or metastatic breast cancer. Radius shares rose 21% on Wednesday. The study was designed to assess the treatment, elacestrant, as a monotherapy versus the standard of care for the...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Vincristine/Irinotecan Plus Temozolomide Shows Improved Efficacy in Relapsed/Refractory Rhabdomyosarcoma

The addition of temozolomide to vincristine and irinotecan appears to be a new standard of care for adult and pediatric patients with relapsed/refractory rhabdomyosarcoma, according to the European Paediatric Soft Tissue Sarcoma Group. Chemotherapy efficacy was improved with the addition of temozolomide (Temodar) to vincristine (Marqibo) and irinotecan (Onivyde; VIT)...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy