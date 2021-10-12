CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) Announces Positive Phase 1 Results of CARBON Trial of CTX11 in Relapsed or Refractory CD19+ B-cell malignancies

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cyprium Therapeutics, Inc. (“Cyprium”), a Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIO) (“Fortress”) partner company, with support from its licensing partner Sentynl Therapeutics, Inc. (“Sentynl”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Cadila Healthcare Limited (“Zydus”), today announced positive results from an efficacy and safety analysis of data integrated from two completed pivotal studies in patients with Menkes disease treated with CUTX-101, copper histidinate (CuHis). In both pre-specified primary and secondary efficacy analyses, treatment with CUTX-101 demonstrated a significantly greater median overall survival (OS) compared to untreated historical control patients. These data will be presented as a virtual poster at the 2021 American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference & Exhibition. More information on the poster is listed below:

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 14 DAYS AGO