CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Ares Management (ARES) Invests in The Lockwood Group

StreetInsider.com
 10 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The Lockwood Group ("Lockwood"), an industry leader in scientific-based medical communications for the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device industries, announced today a strategic investment made by a fund managed by the Private Equity Group of Ares Management Corporation...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Viper Energy Partners For: Oct 19 Filed by: Blackstone Holdings III GP Management L.L.C.

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
MARKETS
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Genesco Inc. Names CFO + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Oct. 21, 2021: Genesco Inc. has named Thomas A. George as its SVP of finance and CFO. George previously served in an interim CFO position at the company since 2020. Before Genesco, George served as the CFO of Deckers Brands until 2018, which doubled its revenue during his tenure. George is expected to serve as CFO at Genesco until at least March 2024. Mimi E. Vaughn, board chair, president and CEO...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

CGI Group (GIB) acquires Cognicase Management Consulting

CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) announces today that it is acquiring Cognicase Management Consulting (CMC), a leading provider of technology and management consulting services and solutions for over 25 years, primarily in the Spanish market. The acquisition will deepen CGI's footprint in Spain and will strengthen the company's client-proximity model....
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
Los Angeles Business Journal

Brentwood Associates Invests in Service Management Group

Sawtelle-based private equity firm Brentwood Associates has made a strategic investment in Kansas City, Mo.-based Service Management Group, a software developer involved in management experiences. Details of the financial transaction were not disclosed. The acquisition brings the appointment of new Chief Executive Davin Cushman, a software industry veteran who most...
KANSAS CITY, MO
StreetInsider.com

Gerson Lehrman Group, Inc (GLGX) Files IPO Registration Statement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Gerson Lehrman Group, Inc (NASDAQ: GLGX) files IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "Our mission is to bring the power of insight to every great professional decision....
STOCKS
Hotel Online

Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG) Assumes Management of Two North Carolina Hotels

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — October 14, 2021 — Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG), an Atlanta-based, private hotel management and investment company, today announced that it has signed management agreements to immediately begin operations of the 105-room TownePlace Suites Charlotte Fort Mill and the 123-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites Charlotte – Ballantyne. The two hotels mark the 9th and 10th takeover in the past two months.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Management#Ares#The Lockwood Group#Streetinsider Premium#The Private Equity Group#5 Time Inc#Company
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Truist Securities Starts Squarespace (SQSP) at Buy

Truist Securities analyst Naved Khan initiates coverage on Squarespace (NYSE: SQSP) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
Front Office Sports

Equinox In Talks to Go Public via Ares Merger

Equinox, the parent company of SoulCycle, is reportedly in talks to go public through a merger with Ares Acquisition after discussions fell through with Golden State Warriors minority owner Chamath Palihapitiya’s Social Capital SPAC. The latter would have valued Equinox at more than $7.5 billion. Ares Acquisition raised $1 billion...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC NewHold Investment Corp. II (NHIC) Opens at $9.95

Today's IPO for SPAC NewHold Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ: NHIC) (NASDAQ: NHICU) opened for trading at $9.95 after pricing 17,500,000 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 DELAWARE INVESTMENTS For: Oct 19 Filed by: Saba Capital Management, L.P.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) William Manzolillo 10/21/2021. ** Signature of Reporting Person Date. Boaz Weinstein 10/21/2021. ** Signature of Reporting Person Date. Reminder: Report on...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
StreetInsider.com

Form 425 dMY Technology Group, Filed by: dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Filed by dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV pursuant to. This filing relates to the proposed merger involving dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (“dMY IV”) with Planet Labs Inc. (“Planet”), pursuant to the terms of that certain Merger Agreement, dated as of July 7, 2021.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Delta Drone - Acquisition of 77.3% of the Belgian company AB Comtech: Delta Drone sets up to benefit from the multiple opportunities to expand in the security market

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Acquisition of 77.3% of the Belgian company AB Comtech:. Delta Drone sets up to benefit from the multiple opportunities to expand in the security market. Dardilly, 22 October 2021 – 8H The acquisition of AB Comtech is...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Fitch analyst says Apollo provided more clarity on Athene integration

Fitch analyst Dafina Dunmore said Apollo Global Management caught Wall Street's attention on Tuesday when it projected it'll double its assets under management to $1 trillion and also provided specifics about the benefits of its pending combination with insurance annuities specialist Athene Holding Ltd. . "A one trillion number is hard to ignore...also the stock has had somewhat of a discount because of a lack of understanding of the synergies with Athene," Dunmore told MarketWatch. Apollo provided clarity on the economics of its relationship with Athene going forward, including the benefits of charging origination fees on the total amount...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Commercial Metals (CMC) Announces $350M Share Buyback; Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.14

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a common stock repurchase program of up to $350 million. This program will cancel and replace the Company's existing plan, which had $27 million remaining under its authorization as of August 31, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Hexo names beverage executive Scott Cooper as CEO

Hexo Corp on Wednesday named beverage executive Scott Cooper its new president and CEO, two days after announcing the departure of founder and ex-CEO Sebastien St-Louis. Cooper currently works as CEO of Truss Beverage Co., a joint venture between Molson-Coors Canada and Hexo. Hexo Chairman Michael Munzar said Cooper's two decades of experience in consumer-packaged goods and his "success in launching and growing Truss' innovative portfolio to be the Canadian market leader in cannabis beverages, and experience working in the United States position him well to defend Hexo's position as a market leader in Canada," according to a statement. For an interim period not to exceed six months, Cooper will continue simultaneously in his current role as CEO of Truss Beverages to ensure a smooth transition for the business, the company said. Shares of Hexo are down 47.3% this year, compared to a rise of 1% by the Cannabis ETF .
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Ulta to announce new Google partnership, 50 new stores per year during virtual investor event

Ulta Beauty Inc. is hosting a virtual analyst and investor event on Tuesday where it plans to announce a partnership with Google , an investment in an AI retail technology company Adeptmind, and more. The Google partnership will leverage Ulta Beauty's GlamLab Virtual try-on tool for lipstick and eyeshadow within certain brands in Google search and on the YouTube platform. Ulta will also launch a $20 million Digital Innovation Fund that will partner with early-stage investors, entrepreneurs and others. Same-day delivery is coming to some markets, and cost-saving targets of $150 million to $200 million are set. For fiscal 2022 through fiscal 2024, Ulta Beauty is forecasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% to 7% for sales, low-double digit CAGR for earnings per share, comparable sales growth of 3% to 5% annually and 50 new stores per year. Ulta shares fell 4.2% in Tuesday premarket trading, but the stock is up 41.5% for the year to date. The benchmark S&P 500 index [s:spx] is up 19.5% for 2021 so far.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Apollo sets five-year marks for AUM, fee-related earnings

Apollo Global Management Inc. shares rose 2% in pre-market trades on Tuesday after the firm announced 2026 financial targets of $1 trillion in assets under management and doubling fee related earnings of $2.8 billion. The private equity firm said its pending merger with its Athene Holding Ltd. insurance business will push its distributable earnings up to $9 a share by 2026, up from $5.50 a Share in 2022. Analyst currently estimate 2022 earnings of $4.56 a share for Apollo, according to a FactSet survey. Separately, Athene said Monday it paid an undisclosed sum to Warburg Pincus for a majority interest in mortgage lender Newfi. The investment in Newfi will be managed by Apollo. Founder and CEO Steve Abreu will continue to lead Newfi and will retain his equity position. Shares of Apollo are up 39.4% this year, compared to an increase of 19.5% by the S&P 500.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy