CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Oil steadies as energy crunch stirs up volatility, recovery concerns

StreetInsider.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil steadied after a volatile session on Tuesday, pausing a rally that has brought prices to multi-year highs and raised concerns that higher energy costs could derail the global economic recovery. Brent crude fell 23 cents to settle at $83.42 a barrel, after trading from a...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures mark first loss in 6 sessions

Oil futures settled lower on Thursday, with U.S. prices down for the first time in six sessions, a day after the front-month contract settled at the highest since October 2014. Prices got a boost Wednesday as the Energy Information Administration reported a weekly decline in U.S. crude inventories --- the first in four weeks. On its first full trading day as a front-month contract, West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery fell 92 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $82.50 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
Houston Chronicle

U.S. stockpiles decrease along with oil price

U.S. crude inventories decreased by 400,000 barrels last week as oil prices fell Wednesday morning, trading at $82.44 at 9:32 a.m. Central. IHS: U.S. propane market headed for 'armageddon' this winter. The nation’s commercial crude inventories decreased to 426.5 million barrels during the week ended Oct. 15 from about 427...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

EIA reports an unexpected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell for the first time in four weeks, down by 400,000 barrels for the week ended Oct. 15. That compared with an average 2 million-barrel climb expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 3.3 million-barrel increase, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 5.4 million barrels for gasoline and 3.9 million barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey had forecast supply declines of 2.2 million barrels for gasoline and 2.4 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged down by 2.4 million barrels for the week. Oil prices pared some gains following the EIA data. Ahead of its expiration at the end of Wednesday’s trading session, the November West Texas Intermediate crude contract turned higher, up 3 cents, or 0.04%, at $82.99 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $82.45 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
Reuters

Oil rallies as U.S. crude stocks decline in tight market

NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices rallied on Wednesday after U.S. crude inventories at the nation's largest storage site hit their lowest level in three years and nationwide fuel stocks fell sharply, a signal of rising demand. Brent crude futures settled at $85.82 a barrel, a gain of...
TRAFFIC
goodmenproject.com

Petroteq’s Clean Oil Recovery Technology Enhances Remediation Energy Efforts

— With the imminent global warming crisis, many oil and gas companies have been reflecting on their operations and how they can help the environment. The global target remains to rapidly and consistently reduce carbon emissions while eliminating more of the existing carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. It’s now time for a unified front to save the world. The atmosphere is already saturated with enormous amounts of carbon dioxide that need to be eliminated, regardless of which industries are contributors.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Oil Markets#United States Oil Fund#Crude Oil#Cushing#Reuters#Streetinsider Premium#Stephanie Kelly New York#Wti#Price Futures Group
News 8 WROC

Energy crunch hits global recovery as winter approaches

People worldwide also are facing soaring utility bills this winter, including in the U.S., where officials have warned home heating prices could jump as much as 54%. Governments in Spain, France, Italy and Greece have announced measures to help low-income households, while the European Union has urged similar aid.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil remains near multi-year highs as energy crunch persists

NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Oil futures rose on Tuesday and were near multi-year highs as an energy supply crunch continued across the globe, while falling temperatures in China revived concerns over whether the world's biggest energy consumer can meet domestic heating needs. The Brent crude benchmark rose 75...
TRAFFIC
marketpulse.com

Oil volatile, gold rises

Crude price volatility is here to stay as demand uncertainty remains elevated over the short term. There is a lot of noise in all this morning’s headlines, but given the relentless winning streak, oil prices are ripe for significant rounds of profit-taking. Earlier oil prices were supported after Russia told Europe they won’t get extra gas without granting approval of Nord Stream 2. Shortfalls in natural gas will clearly lead to added demand for crude, but energy traders faded that move as Russia is known to always be posturing.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Traffic
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
MarketWatch

U.S. oil, natural-gas prices settle higher as traders weigh news on Russian natural-gas supplies

U.S. crude-oil futures climbed on Tuesday to log another settlement at their highest in about seven years, and natural-gas prices finished higher, reclaiming the $5 level after losing nearly 8% on Monday. Russia indicated that it may not provide additional natural gas to European consumers amid an energy crunch in the region, unless it gets regulatory approval to start shipments through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. Renewed worries about natural-gas supplies likely fed expectations that the energy market would need to boost demand for oil, analysts said. It looks like Russia may not increase natural gas shipments to Europe, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. The Russians are "in no hurry whatsoever to comply" with demands from the European Union, he said. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 52 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $82.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest finish for a front-month contract since Oct. 13, 2014, according to FactSet data. November natural gas added 10 cents, or 2%, to settle at $5.088 per million British thermal units after losing 7.8% on Monday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show a more than 3 million-barrel weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies rose by 3.3 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 15, according to sources. The API reportedly showed inventory declines of 3.5 million barrels for gasoline and 3 million barrels for distillates. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, edged down by 2.5 million barrels for the week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories up by 2 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for supply declines of 2.2 million barrels for gasoline and 2.4 million barrels for distillates. November West Texas Intermediate crude was at $83.01 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $82.96 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
jwnenergy.com

Oil touches multiyear highs with energy crunch intensifying

Oil surged to multiyear highs, spurred by an energy-supply crunch as winter approaches. Brent for December settlement rose one per cent to $85.69/bbl by 1:22 p.m. in London, after trading as high as $86.04. WTI for November delivery rose 1.5 per cent to $83.52 in New York. It earlier reached...
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Energy Crunch Pushes Oil To Longest Weekly Bull Run Since 2015

Oil prices rose early on Friday, with WTI Crude set for its eighth consecutive weekly gain for the longest weekly winning streak since 2015 and Brent briefly topping $85 a barrel as energy markets continue to tighten ahead of the winter. As of 8:46 a.m. EDT, WTI Crude prices were...
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Oil Futures Down In Steady Trading On OPEC Demand Concerns

Oil futures settled lower as OPEC revised oil consumption estimates down for 2021, while the U.S. increased oil price forecast for 2022. Oil closed lower as traders assessed OPEC’s skepticism around the strength of crude demand even after prices hit the highest since 2014. Futures in New York fell 0.3%...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy