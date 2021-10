Oct 20 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow closed higher on Wednesday as investors eyed better than expected third-quarter earnings from U.S. companies. While the Nasdaq lagged as technology stocks took a breather, the Dow Jones Industrials Average (.DJI) surpassed its previous record reached in mid-August while the benchmark S&P 500 index (.SPX) came within five points of its early September record during the session.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO