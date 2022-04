BOSTON (CBS) – The became a team in Boston and their partnership has taken them to running’s biggest stages. Now, Molly Seidel and her coach Jon Green are headed back to where it all started, hoping to conquer the Boston Marathon. “He was working at the hardware store. I was working at the coffee shop and as a nanny,” Seidel said. “And now, he’s one of the youngest Olympic coaches ever, and I’ve got a medal.” Molly Seidel and Jon Green’s partnership seems now like fate. “He made me a marathoner,” Seidel said. Seidel is from Wisconsin and was a national champion at Notre...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO