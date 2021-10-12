CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Gladstone Land Announces Increase in Monthly Cash Distributions for October, November and December 2021 and Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2021, Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

StreetInsider.com
 10 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ: LAND) ("Gladstone Land" or the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared the following cash...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

AS Tallinna Vesi will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the results for the third quarter of 2021

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AS Tallinna Vesi invites its shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar, introducing the results for the third quarter and 9 months of 2021. The webinar is scheduled for 29 October 2021 at 11:00 am (EET) and will be held in English. The webinar will be hosted by Aleksandr Timofejev, Chief Executive Officer and Kristi Ojakäär, Chief Financial Officer.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Commercial Metals (CMC) Announces $350M Share Buyback; Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.14

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a common stock repurchase program of up to $350 million. This program will cancel and replace the Company's existing plan, which had $27 million remaining under its authorization as of August 31, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Stabilis Solutions Announces Third Quarter Earnings Call

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Stabilis Solutions, Inc. ("Stabilis") (NASDAQ: SLNG), a leading provider of energy transition services including liquefied natural gas ("LNG") and hydrogen fueling solutions, is pleased to announce that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday November 10, 2021, after the market closes. The Company has scheduled a conference call on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. eastern time (9:00 a.m. central).
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Presidio Property Trust Announces Q3 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / (NASDAQ: SQFT)(NASDAQ: SQFTP) Presidio Property Trust, Inc. ("Presidio" or "Company"), an internally managed, diversified real estate investment trust ("REIT"), today announced it expects to release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, after the market closes on Thursday, November 11, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
martechseries.com

HubSpot Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Release

HubSpot, the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, announced that it will report its third quarter 2021 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Marketing Technology News: Backblaze Strengthens Leadership With Two New Board Members. In conjunction with this report, HubSpot will...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (QNTO) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend; 2.4% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: QNTO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share, or $0.44 annualized. The dividend will be payable on November 8, 2021, to stockholders of record on October...
STOCKS
MyChesCo

Teleflex Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Information

WAYNE, PA — Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter financial results and provide an operational update at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 28, 2021. To register for the conference call and receive dial-in information, please use the following link: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4079822....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agricultural Land#Distributions#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Mclean#The Company#104#Company#Lando#Series C Preferred Stock
StreetInsider.com

Kingstone Announces Estimated Third Quarter Catastrophe Losses And Schedules Third Quarter Investor Conference Call

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. KINGSTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: KINS) (the "Company" or "Kingstone"), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today announced that Kingstone Insurance Company ("KICO"), its wholly-owned subsidiary, estimates a range of net pre-tax catastrophe losses for the third quarter 2021 of $9.6 million to $12.6 million. Catastrophe losses for the quarter comprised 5 events (3 named storms) none of which we anticipate will result in a catastrophe reinsurance recovery. Catastrophe losses after-tax are estimated at $7.6 million to $10.0 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Stride Inc. (LRN) Misses Q1 EPS by 1c, Revenue Beats, Guidance Tops Views

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Stride Inc. (NYSE: LRN) reported Q1 EPS of ($0.15), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.14). Revenue for the quarter came in at $400.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $359.48 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Abbott (ABT) Tops Q3 EPS by 47c, Sales Beat

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Abbott (NYSE: ABT) reported Q3 EPS of $1.40, $0.47 better than the analyst estimate of $0.93. Revenue for the quarter came in at $10.9 billion versus the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Fluence Energy sets IPO price range at $21 to $24 a share

Fluence Energy Inc. said Tuesday it plans to raise about $698 million by offering 31 million shares at an estimated price range of $21 to $24 a share. The Arlington, Va., energy storage company that launched as a joint venture between AES and Siemens plans to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol FLNC. Fluence Energy reported a net loss of $74.8 million for the nine months ended June 30, compared to a loss of $45.6 million in the year-ago period. It's projecting total revenue for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30 of between $650 million and $699 million, compared to $561.3 million of total revenue for the fiscal year ended September 30.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Twilio's (TWLO) Engage Has the Potential to Increase Deal Sizes - Stifel

Stifel analyst J. Parker Lane reiterated a Buy rating and $500.00 price target on Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) after the company ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Roth Capital Starts Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp II (DCRN) at Buy

Roth Capital analyst Craig Irwin initiates coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ: DCRN) with a Buy rating and ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (XFINU) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: XFIN) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering (“IPO”) of 20,000,000 units at price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy