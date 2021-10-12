MODERATE RISK for the Panhandles tonight

Today is a WEATHER ALERT DAY for the risk for severe storms in the eastern 1/3rd of the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles. A potent storm system will bring scattered to numerous severe thunderstorms to the area this evening. Throughout the day today, moisture is streaming into the eastern half of the area and this is helping to build instability for storms to work with this evening. With ample moisture, powerful upper level winds, and an unstable atmosphere, storms will develop and become severe quickly this evening.