Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Increase in Monthly Cash Distributions for October, November and December 2021 and Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Cal

 10 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ: GOOD) (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared cash distributions for the months of...

StreetInsider.com

Accretion Acquisition Corp. (ENERU) Prices 18M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ENERU) (the "Company") announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 18,000,000 units at ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 NETGEAR, INC. For: Oct 20 Filed by: MERRILL MARK G

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

AS Tallinna Vesi will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the results for the third quarter of 2021

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AS Tallinna Vesi invites its shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar, introducing the results for the third quarter and 9 months of 2021. The webinar is scheduled for 29 October 2021 at 11:00 am (EET) and will be held in English. The webinar will be hosted by Aleksandr Timofejev, Chief Executive Officer and Kristi Ojakäär, Chief Financial Officer.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 21/10/2021

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 22/10/2021 at 08:30 am. Sampo plc’s share buybacks 21/10/2021. On 21/10/2021 Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For October 22, 2021

• Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $255.42 million. • Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $437.09 million. • Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Abbott (ABT) Tops Q3 EPS by 47c, Sales Beat

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Abbott (NYSE: ABT) reported Q3 EPS of $1.40, $0.47 better than the analyst estimate of $0.93. Revenue for the quarter came in at $10.9 billion versus the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Stride Inc. (LRN) Misses Q1 EPS by 1c, Revenue Beats, Guidance Tops Views

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Stride Inc. (NYSE: LRN) reported Q1 EPS of ($0.15), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.14). Revenue for the quarter came in at $400.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $359.48 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Gerson Lehrman Group, Inc (GLGX) Files IPO Registration Statement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Gerson Lehrman Group, Inc (NASDAQ: GLGX) files IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "Our mission is to bring the power of insight to every great professional decision....
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Stabilis Solutions Announces Third Quarter Earnings Call

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Stabilis Solutions, Inc. ("Stabilis") (NASDAQ: SLNG), a leading provider of energy transition services including liquefied natural gas ("LNG") and hydrogen fueling solutions, is pleased to announce that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday November 10, 2021, after the market closes. The Company has scheduled a conference call on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. eastern time (9:00 a.m. central).
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Commercial Metals (CMC) Announces $350M Share Buyback; Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.14

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a common stock repurchase program of up to $350 million. This program will cancel and replace the Company's existing plan, which had $27 million remaining under its authorization as of August 31, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (QNTO) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend; 2.4% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: QNTO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share, or $0.44 annualized. The dividend will be payable on November 8, 2021, to stockholders of record on October...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Microsoft (MSFT) Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.7% to $0.62; Announces $60B Buyback

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share, or $2.48 annualized. This is a 10.7% increase from the prior dividend of $0.56. The dividend will be payable on December 9, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 18, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November 17, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 0.8 percent.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

VMware sets Oct. 29 as record date for special dividend

VMware Inc. set Oct. 29 as the record date for the company's $11.5 billion special dividend that will be payable to shareholders in conjunction with the company's planned spinoff from Dell Technologies Inc. . The payment date for the special dividend will be Nov. 1, according to the company's release. As of now, VMware estimates that 39.49% of the special dividend will be treated as taxable, while the remaining 60.51% will be "first treated as a return on capital to stockholders to the extent of their basis in VMware common stock, and thereafter as capital gain." The company noted that the special dividend's tax treatment will be based on its earnings and profits through the fiscal year that ends in January and the company doesn't expect a final calculation on the taxable percentages until after the fiscal year is complete. Shares of VMware have risen 12.2% so far this year as the S&P 500 has gained 19.5%.
STOCKS
austinnews.net

Blackhawk Bancorp Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings

BELOIT, WI / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:BHWB) reported net income of $3.22 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, a 21% decrease compared to the $4.06 million earned the previous quarter, and a 13% increase compared to the $2.86 million earned the third quarter of 2020. Fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter was $1.13, a decrease of $0.17 as compared to $1.30 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and an increase of $0.27, or 31%, as compared to $0.86 reported for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The third quarter 2021 results produced a Return on Average Equity (ROAE) of 12.57% and a Return on Average Assets (ROAA) of 0.96%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Apollo sets five-year marks for AUM, fee-related earnings

Apollo Global Management Inc. shares rose 2% in pre-market trades on Tuesday after the firm announced 2026 financial targets of $1 trillion in assets under management and doubling fee related earnings of $2.8 billion. The private equity firm said its pending merger with its Athene Holding Ltd. insurance business will push its distributable earnings up to $9 a share by 2026, up from $5.50 a Share in 2022. Analyst currently estimate 2022 earnings of $4.56 a share for Apollo, according to a FactSet survey. Separately, Athene said Monday it paid an undisclosed sum to Warburg Pincus for a majority interest in mortgage lender Newfi. The investment in Newfi will be managed by Apollo. Founder and CEO Steve Abreu will continue to lead Newfi and will retain his equity position. Shares of Apollo are up 39.4% this year, compared to an increase of 19.5% by the S&P 500.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Fluence Energy sets IPO price range at $21 to $24 a share

Fluence Energy Inc. said Tuesday it plans to raise about $698 million by offering 31 million shares at an estimated price range of $21 to $24 a share. The Arlington, Va., energy storage company that launched as a joint venture between AES and Siemens plans to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol FLNC. Fluence Energy reported a net loss of $74.8 million for the nine months ended June 30, compared to a loss of $45.6 million in the year-ago period. It's projecting total revenue for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30 of between $650 million and $699 million, compared to $561.3 million of total revenue for the fiscal year ended September 30.
STOCKS

