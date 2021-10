The American Federation of Musicians, representing 80,000 professional musicians in the U.S. and Canada, is celebrating its 125th anniversary Tuesday. It was founded on October 19, 1896, by a group of musicians who had gathered at the Hotel English in Indianapolis. The hotel isn’t there anymore, but the AFM is still standing strong. “While technology and the state of the music industry has changed, the AFM’s mission has not,” the union said, kicking off the anniversary. “There have been many challenges and even some defeats along the way, but the AFM has been unwavering in its dedication to working musicians everywhere. “From...

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO