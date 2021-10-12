In a first, U.S. FDA okays three e-cigarette products by British American Tobacco
10 days ago
(Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday authorized e-cigarette products for the first time ever, allowing their sale by a unit of British American Tobacco Plc (BAT) in the United States. It cleared the company's Vuse Solo e-cigarette and the accompanying cartridges to be used for...
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators on Wednesday signed off on extending COVID-19 boosters to Americans who got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine and said anyone eligible for an extra dose can get a brand different from the one they received initially. The Food and Drug Administration’s decisions mark a big step toward expanding […]
As many students return to school for the first time in months, the American Lung Association urges FDA to act swiftly in ending sale of all flavored tobacco products, including flavored cigars and menthol cigarettes. Since August, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has reviewed and ordered more than one...
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday it has authorized the marketing of e-cigarettes for one manufacturer, making it a first for the agency. The FDA granted permission to R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company to market its Vuse Solo closed electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS ) device and accompanying tobacco-flavored e-liquid pods, specifically, Vuse Solo Power Unit, Vuse Replacement Cartridge Original 4.8% G1, and Vuse Replacement Cartridge Original 4.8% G2.
