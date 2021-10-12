CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellington Financial (EFC) Announces 5M Share Common Stock Offering

StreetInsider.com
 10 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) announced today that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares of common stock. The Company also expects to grant the underwriters an...

www.streetinsider.com

martechseries.com

TaskUs Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock

TaskUs, Inc. (“TaskUs”) announced the pricing of a previously announced underwritten public offering of 10,000,000 shares of TaskUs Class A common stock by certain of its selling stockholders at a price to the public of $63.50 per share. The offering was upsized from 10,000,000 shares of Class A common stock to 12,077,480 shares of Class A common stock. The selling stockholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,811,622 shares of Class A common stock. The offering is expected to close on October 25, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Truist Securities Starts Squarespace (SQSP) at Buy

Truist Securities analyst Naved Khan initiates coverage on Squarespace (NYSE: SQSP) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 BeiGene, Ltd. For: Oct 19 Filed by: Huang Jane

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Viper Energy Partners For: Oct 19 Filed by: Blackstone Holdings III GP Management L.L.C.

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
MARKETS
J.p. Morgan
StreetInsider.com

Neonode (NEON) Announces 1.81M Share Direct Offering at $7.75/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), today announced it has agreed to place with certain Swedish and European investors 1,808,000 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $7.75 per share in a registered direct offering. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about October 25, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Gerson Lehrman Group, Inc (GLGX) Files IPO Registration Statement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Gerson Lehrman Group, Inc (NASDAQ: GLGX) files IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "Our mission is to bring the power of insight to every great professional decision....
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

IVERIC bio (ISEE) Announces $125M Stock Offering

IVERIC bio, Inc. (Nasdaq:. ) (the “Company”), today announced that it is commencing an underwritten public offering of $125.0 million of shares of its common stock. In addition, the Company intends to grant the underwriters an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional 15 percent of the number of shares of its common stock being offered. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. All of the shares are to be offered by the Company.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Ensemble Health Partners to raise up to $649 million in planned IPO

Ensemble Health Partners Inc. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 29.5 million shares, priced at $19 to $22 each. The company would raise $649 million at the top of that range, at a valuation of $1.2 billion. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "ENSB.' Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank and Guggenheim are lead underwriters in a team of 12 banks working on the deal. "Ensemble Health Partners is a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management ("RCM") solutions for health systems, including hospitals and affiliated physician groups," the company says in its prospectus.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Winnebago (WGO) Ticks Up on Plans to Repurchase $200M in Common Stock

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) shares ticked higher after-hours Wednesday (+1.3%) after the company announced an up to $200 million share repurchase authorization of its common stock, which replaces the previous $70 million share repurchase program.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

InMode Ltd. (INMD) Announces 2-for-1 Share Split

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD) ("InMode" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced a two-for-one (2:1) share split of the Company's ordinary shares, with a record date of September 27, 2021 (the "Record Date"). The share split will take effect on September 30, 2021, and the Company's ordinary shares will begin trading on a post-split basis on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 1, 2021.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

ADMA Biologics (ADMA) Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. ADMA Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMA) (“ADMA” or the “Company”), an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics, today announced that it intends to offer shares of its common stock for sale in an underwritten public offering. The Company intends to grant the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15 percent of the number of shares of common stock sold in connection with the offering. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

TaskUs (TASK) Stock Sinks 7% on Plan to Sell 10 Million Shares of Common Stock

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK) shares fell 7% after-hours Monday after the company announced an underwritten public offering of 10 million shares of its Class A common stock have been commenced by certain of its stockholders, with a 30-day option intended to be granted to the underwriters for purchasing up to an additional 1.5 million shares. Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are acting as lead book-running managers for this offering.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

DLocal Limited (DLO) Announces Proposed 16M Share Secondary Offering

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. DLocal Limited (“dLocal”, “we”, “us”, and “our”) (NASDAQ: DLO) announced today the commencement of an underwritten public offering of 16,000,000 Class A common shares which are being offered by certain selling shareholders pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). In connection with the offering, the selling shareholders intend to grant the underwriters the option to purchase up to 2,400,000 additional Class A common shares.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Paycor HCM, Inc (PYCR) Prices 12M Share Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders at $32/each

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Paycor HCM, Inc. (Paycor) (NASDAQ: PYCR) today announced the pricing of a public offering of 12,000,000 shares of common stock by certain selling stockholders (the “Offering”) that was previously announced, at a public offering price of $32.00 per share. In addition, the selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,800,000 shares of Paycor’s common stock. The Offering is expected to close on October 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Announces Proposed $500M Common Stock Offering

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today announced that it is offering to sell, subject to market and other conditions, $500,000,000 in shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. Sarepta also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $75,000,000 in shares of its common stock.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

OpGen (OPGN) Announces 7.5M Share Registered Direct Offering at $2/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. OpGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPGN), a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious disease, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with a single healthcare-focused institutional investor for the issuance and sale of an aggregate of 150,000 shares of convertible preferred stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 7,500,000 shares of common stock for gross proceeds of $15 million in a registered direct offering. The shares of preferred stock will have a stated value of $100 per share and are convertible into an aggregate of 7,500,000 shares of common stock at a conversion price of $2.00 per share at any time after the Company has received shareholder approval to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock of the Company. The warrants have an exercise price of $2.05 per share, will become exercisable on the later of the date of shareholder approval and six months following the date of issuance, and will expire five years following the initial exercise date. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about October 18, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

International Paper Company (IP) Board of Directors Declares Spin-Off Distribution of Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) Common Stock

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) today announced that, in connection with its previously announced separation and spin-off of its global papers business, International Paper's board of directors declared a pro rata distribution of approximately 80.1% of the outstanding shares of Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE: SLVM) common stock to be made effective at 12:01 a.m. New York City time on October 1, 2021 to International Paper's shareholders of record as of 5:00 p.m. New York City time on September 15, 2021, the previously-announced record date for the distribution. Each International Paper shareholder will receive one (1) share of Sylvamo common stock for every eleven (11) shares of International Paper common stock held on the record date. Following the distribution, International Paper will own approximately 19.9% of the outstanding shares of Sylvamo common stock.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Lennar Corp. (LEN) Announces Up to $1B Share Buyback

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced that its Board of Directors increased the authorization for the Company to repurchase its own shares from time to time by up to the lesser of $1 billion in purchase price, or 25 million in shares, of the Company's outstanding Class A or Class B common stock. The repurchase authorization has no expiration date.
STOCKS

