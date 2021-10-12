CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Mizuho Securities Starts Mosaic (MOS) at Buy

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Mizuho Securities analyst Christopher Parkinson initiates coverage on Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

BTIG Downgrades Galera Therapeutics (GRTX) to Neutral

BTIG analyst Bret Hazlett downgraded Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GRTX) from Buy to Neutral.The analyst commented, "The Phase 3 ROMAN study ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp (ENTFU) Prices 26.1M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ENTFU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 26,100,000 units at ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Mizuho Securities Downgrades Qorvo Inc (QRVO) to Neutral

Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh downgraded Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $175.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Entasis Therapeutics (ETTX) PT Raised to $7 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Matthew Luchini raised the price target on Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ETTX) to $7.00 (from $5.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Assumes Rubius (RUBY) at Equalweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Jeffrey Hung assumes coverage on Rubius (NASDAQ: RUBY) with a Equal-weight rating and ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Intel (INTC) Stock: Rosenblatt Expects a Modest 3Q Beat

Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann has previewed Intel’s (NASDAQ: INTC) 3Q earnings. The analyst expects Intel to report revenue and EPS ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Qualcomm (QCOM) PT Lowered to $165 at Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh lowered the price target on Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) to $165.00 (from $180.00) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Paragon 28 (FNA) IPO Opens 20% Higher

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Today's IPO for Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE: FNA) opened for trading at $19.15 after pricing 7,812,500 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share. BofA Securities and Piper Sandler are acting...
MarketWatch

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF trades up 2.6% in Tuesday debut on the NYSE

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF was trading higher Tuesday morning, in its debut on the New York Stock Exchange, marking a milestone for the nascent crypto sector. The ProShares fund, up 2.6%, is the first ETF that offers exposure to bitcoin , a virtual asset that has only existed since 2009. The offering from ProShares comes after a number of proposals to launch a bitcoin ETF that were rejected by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Comments in the summer from SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, suggesting that he might be receptive to approving an ETF that was pegged to futures contracts, paved to way for fund providers to propose a futures-linnked ETF. Gensler has said that futures offer investors greater protections than a fund that is linked to bitcoin directly. Futures are derivative financial contracts that provide investors exposure to price moves in an underlying asset. However, the value of futures contracts sometimes diverge from the underlying asset, which is one of a number of criticisms of a bitcoin futures ETF.
MarketWatch

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust rises 2.4% as largest bitcoin fund says it has formally kicked off plan to convert into an ETF

Grayscale Investments said on Tuesday that it has formally applied with the Securities and Exchange Commission to convert its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust into an exchange-traded fund that is pegged directly to the world's No. 1 digital asset rather than focus on creating a futures-linked ETF. The announcement comes as The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF began trading on Tuesday under the ticker "BITO" on the New York Stock Exchange as a futures-linked ETF, which is being hailed as a major milestone in crypto. GBTC's aim to convert its trust, would allow the largest bitcoin product to retain its dominance...
StreetInsider.com

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. On 4 March 2021, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). On 18 March 2021, the share buy-back programme was increased by DKK 15 million, thereby increasing the maximum aggregate purchase price of the shares to be bought back under the programme to DKK 115 million.
StreetInsider.com

Cyngn Inc (CYN) Prices 3.5M Share IPO at $7.50/sh, Bottom of Expected Price Range

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Cyngn (NASDAQ: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial enterprises, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 3,500,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $7.50. The gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be approximately $26.3 million before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on October 22, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: RBC Capital Upgrades Clearwater Paper (CLW) to Outperform

RBC Capital analyst Paul Quinn upgraded Clearwater Paper (NYSE: CLW) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
