KAs awarded Wayand Scholarship
NATCHITOCHES – Mr. and Mrs. Jon Wayand of Fairhope, Alabama, established a scholarship in memory of their son, Jon Wayand, a member of Gamma Psi Chapter of Kappa Alpha Order at Northwestern State University. This year’s recipients are Hunter Rabalais of Anacoco, a business administration major and son of Mr. and Mrs. David Rabalais, and Landon Malmay of Zwolle, a business administration major and son of Mr. and Mrs. Huey Malmay. They are pictured with NSU Interim President Dr. Marcus Jones.www.natchitochestimes.com
