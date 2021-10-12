CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Reports Prelim Q3 Revenues of $166.9M

StreetInsider.com
 10 days ago

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today announced preliminary...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Biogen (BIIB) PT Lowered to $386 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Ami Fadia lowered the price target on Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) to $386.00 (from $398.00) while maintaining
Zacks.com

Crown Castle (CCI) Surpasses Q3 FFO and Revenue Estimates

CCI - Free Report) third-quarter 2021 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share of $1.77 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.72. Moreover, the figure came in 13% higher than the year-ago quarter’s $1.56. Net revenues of $1.62 billion improved 8.9% year over year in the third quarter. Further, the...
StreetInsider.com

Accretion Acquisition Corp. (ENERU) Prices 18M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ENERU) (the "Company") announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 18,000,000 units at
bizwest.com

Crocs reports 73% revenue growth in Q3

BROOMFIELD — Footwear company Crocs Inc. (NYSE: CROX) reported 73% year-over-year revenue growth in the third quarter of 2021, with a record revenue of $626 million up from the $361 million it brought in last year. Great Western Bank has a history of helping outstanding companies achieve amazing things. We...
MarketWatch

Quest Diagnostics net income falls; hikes 2021 outlook

Quest Diagnostics Inc. said Thursday its third-quarter net income fell to $505 million, or $4.02 a share, from $568 million, or $4.14 a share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings fell to $3.96 a share from $4.31 a share. Revenue at the medical testing company dropped to $2.774 billion from $2.786 billion. Analysts expected the company to earn $2.88 a share on revenue of $2.452 billion, according to a FactSet survey. Quest Diagnostics said it's lifting its 2021 profit target to a range of $13.50 to $13.90 a share, from its previous guidance of $11.65 to $12.35 share because of higher than expected COVID-19 testing volume. Analysts expected the company to earn $12.12 a share in 2021. Shares of Quest Diagnostics rose 3% in pre-market trades. As of Wednesday's close, the stock is up 23.2% so far this year, compared to a rise of 20.8% by the S&P 500.
MarketWatch

Biogen's stock is up on strong earnings; new Alzheimer's drug had $300,000 in sales in Q3

Shares of Biogen Inc. were up 1.8% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company beat expectations for the third quarter despite lower-than-expected utilization of Aduhelm, its controversial and closely watched new Alzheimer's disease treatment. Biogen had net income of $329.2 million, or $2.22 per share, in the third quarter of 2021, compared with net income of $701.5 million, or $4.47 per share, in the same quarter a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were $4.47, against a FactSet consensus of $4.09. Biogen's revenue was $2.7 billion in the third quarter of the year, down 18% from $3.37 billion...
MarketWatch

Abbott Laboratories stock surges after big profit and sales beats, and upbeat full-year outlook

Shares of Abbott Laboratories rallied 2.8% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the health care company reported third-quarter profit and sales that rose well above expectations, with the strongest growth seen in its diagnostics business, and provided an upbeat full-year outlook. Net income rose to $2.52 billion, or $1.17 a share, from $1.76 billion, or 69 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.40 from 98 cents to beat the FactSet consensus of 94 cents. Sales grew 23.4% to $10.93 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $9.56 billion, as nutrition sales rose 9.6%, diagnostics sales increased 48.2%, established pharmaceuticals sales grew 15.15 and medical devices sales rose 14.6%. Sales growth outpaced the 13.9% rise in operating costs and expenses. For 2021, the company expects adjusted EPS of $5.00 to $5.10, compared with the FactSet consensus of $4.46. Abbott Labs' stock has gained 9.0% year to date through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 has rallied 20.3%.
financemagnates.com

Nasdaq Reports 17% Jump in Q3 Revenue

Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ), a major US stock exchange operator, published its financials for the third quarter of 2021, reporting a 17 percent jump in net revenues year-over-year. The company generated $838 million in revenue for the period. Nasdaq categorizes its services into two primary segments: solutions segments and market...
StreetInsider.com

Cambium Networks (CMBM) Prelim. Q3 Revenue Misses Consensus

Cambium Networks Corporation ("Cambium Networks") (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading provider of wireless networking infrastructure solutions, today announced select preliminary financial results for the third quarter 2021 ended September 30, 2021 and plans to report full financial results on Thursday, November 4, 2021.
StreetInsider.com

IBM (IBM) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c, Revenue Misses

IBM (NYSE: IBM) reported Q3 EPS of $2.52, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $2.50. Revenue for the quarter came in at $17.6 billion versus the consensus estimate of $17.77 billion.
naturalgasworld.com

Santos reports record revenue in Q3

The company said its merger with Oil Search is on track for completion by year-end. Australian explorer Santos on October 21 reported a record quarterly sales revenue in the three months to September 30 (Q3) driven by higher LNG, gas and oil prices. The company’s revenue came in at $1.14bn...
StreetInsider.com

Abbott (ABT) Tops Q3 EPS by 47c, Sales Beat

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) reported Q3 EPS of $1.40, $0.47 better than the analyst estimate of $0.93. Revenue for the quarter came in at $10.9 billion versus the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion.
StreetInsider.com

Needham & Company Lowers Apple (AAPL) Dec. Qtr Estimates

Needham & Company analyst Laura Martin reiterated a Buy rating and $170.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) but lowered estimates for the December quarter:. Sept Q (FY4Q21) Ests. We maintain our...
StreetInsider.com

Stride Inc. (LRN) Misses Q1 EPS by 1c, Revenue Beats, Guidance Tops Views

Stride Inc. (NYSE: LRN) reported Q1 EPS of ($0.15), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.14). Revenue for the quarter came in at $400.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $359.48 million.
StreetInsider.com

Whirlpool (WHR) Tops Q3 EPS by 56c, Revenue Misses

Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) reported Q3 EPS of $6.68, $0.56 better than the analyst estimate of $6.12. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.49 billion versus the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. FULL-YEAR 2021 OUTLOOK:. Expect full-year...
StreetInsider.com

Commercial Metals (CMC) Announces $350M Share Buyback; Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.14

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a common stock repurchase program of up to $350 million. This program will cancel and replace the Company's existing plan, which had $27 million remaining under its authorization as of August 31, 2021.
StreetInsider.com

Wells Fargo (WFC) Tops Q3 EPS by 18c

Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) reported Q3 EPS of $1.17, $0.18 better than the analyst estimate of $0.99. Revenue for the quarter came in at $18.83 billion versus the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. Chief Executive Officer Charlie...
smarteranalyst.com

EverQuote Reports Preliminary Revenues for Q3; Shares Drop

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) declined 5.4% in extended trade on Monday after the company announced lower preliminary revenue for the third quarter of 2021 (ended September 30, 2021). The company operates as an online insurance marketplace, which connects consumers with insurance providers. (See EverQuote stock charts on TipRanks) The...
