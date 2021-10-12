CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secaucus, NJ

Secaucus Police Department Arrest Blotter For Week of October 4

By Jeffrey Henig
hudsontv.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller has released the following arrest blotter for the week of October 4 through 10:. On 10/04/2021 at 11:18 PM, during a motor vehicle stop, Secaucus Police arrested a 28 year old male, Khalil Caldwell of East Orange, NJ for 1 outstanding warrant issued out of Secaucus, NJ in the amount of $200.00. Mr. Caldwell was able to post bail for the involved warrant, was issued 2 motor vehicle summonses and was released from police custody.

