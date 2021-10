It's not often you get the chance to peer inside a hurricane, but that's exactly what dramatic new footage from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) gives us the opportunity to do – all you need is access to YouTube. The video was shot inside Hurricane Sam on 30 September 2021, by a plucky sailing drone known as Saildrone Explorer SD 1045. The uncrewed surface vehicle (USV) had to battle with 120 mph (193 kph) winds and 50-foot (15-meter) high waves, according to the NOAA. As long as you're somewhere warm, dry and safe, feel free to click on the video...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 14 DAYS AGO