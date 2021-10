Radiant Logic announced that Justin Sollenne, a seasoned financial executive, will join its growing leadership team as the Chief Financial Officer. Sollenne brings over 15 years of financial leadership experience, and is well positioned to steward Radiant Logic and its resources through the next phase of rapid growth. Most recently, he served as CFO of NetMotion Software which was acquired by Absolute Software earlier this year for $340M. Sollenne was previously the CFO at iboss Cybersecurity, where he was instrumental in raising their $35M Series A round with Goldman Sachs.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO