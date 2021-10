The Idaho Department of Fish and Game decided late in September of 2021 that up to $200,000 from their budget will be used to pay hunters for culling the States overgrown wolf population. Since 2011 when wolves came off of Idaho’s managed species list, the population has continued to grow and is now aggressively and chronically attacking local livestock as well as the local elk population. The bounty system is currently in effect and will last until June 2022.

