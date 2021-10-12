CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS) Announces Strategic Prioritization of RGLS8429, its Next-Generation Candidate for the Treatment of Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease

StreetInsider.com
 10 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: RGLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs (the "Company" or "Regulus"), today announced the prioritization of its promising,...

www.streetinsider.com

MarketWatch

Pfizer and BioNTech say Phase 3 trial found booster dose of COVID vaccine had 95.6% efficacy against disease

Pfizer Inc. and German partner BioNTech SE said Thursday a late-stage trial of a 30 mg booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine showed efficacy of 95.6% compared with those who received a placebo. The companies said the Phase 3 trial involved more than 10,000 people aged 16 and older, who had already received the primary two-dose series, and found the booster restored vaccine protection against COVID to the high levels achieved after the second dose. The booster was found to be safe. "These important data add to the body of evidence suggesting that a booster dose of our...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL) Announces Positive Pre-Clinical Data for Purnovate’s PNV-5030 as Drug Candidate for the Treatment of Pain

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL; ADILW), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment and prevention of addiction and related disorders, today announced positive data in a pre-clinical model of pain reduction. Based on this positive data, Purnovate, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., has selected PNV-5030 as the lead compound for its program to develop a drug for the treatment of pain.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Metacrine (MTCR) Announces Interim Results for MET642 Phase 2a Trial in Patients with NASH; Announces Strategic Re-Prioritization of Its Clinical Development Programs

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering differentiated therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases, today reported interim results from a Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of MET642, a farnesoid X receptor (FXR) agonist, in approximately 60 non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) patients after 16 weeks of treatment. The Company also announced it is prioritizing its clinical development effort and resources to advance MET642 into a Phase 2 trial in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) in the first half of 2022.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) to Present its Oral and Intranasal COVID-19 Therapeutics Programs Data

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: COCP), a clinical-stage company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics, announces that President and co-interim CEO Dr. Sam Lee will present new data from its COVID-19 programs at the World Antiviral Congress 2021 being held in San Diego. Dr. Lee is scheduled to present the “Discovery of oral, broad-spectrum SARS-CoV-2 main protease inhibitors: advancing to clinical development” on Thursday, December 1, 2021 at 11:55 a.m. Pacific time.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

VectivBio (VECT) Announces Successful Opening of US IND for Apraglutide for Acute Graft-Versus-Host Disease

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VectivBio Holding AG (“VectivBio”) (Nasdaq: VECT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering novel transformational treatments for severe rare conditions, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the company’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application to evaluate apraglutide, a next-generation, long-acting GLP-2 analog, in a Phase 2 clinical trial called STARGAZE (Study of Apraglutide in Graft-Versus-Host Disease), for the treatment of steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Oyster Point Pharma Inc. (OYST) Announces FDA Approval of TYRVAYA Nasal Spray for the Treatment of the Signs and Symptoms of Dry Eye Disease

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OYST), today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved TYRVAYA™ (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray 0.03 mg for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. TYRVAYA Nasal Spray is the first and only nasal spray approved for the treatment of dry eye disease. TYRVAYA Nasal Spray is believed to bind to cholinergic receptors to activate the trigeminal parasympathetic pathway resulting in increased production of basal tear film as a treatment for dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Sage, Biogen now plan to submit depression drug candidate to FDA in second half of 2022

Shares of Sage Therapeutics Inc. gained 0.5% in premarket trading on Wednesday, the day after the company said it and Biogen Inc. plan to submit their experimental depression drug to U.S. regulators for approval in the second half of next year. They will also seek approval for zuranolone as a treatment for postpartum depression in the first half of 2023. "The good news is that Biogen (OP)/Sage (MP) have confirmation from the FDA that they have the necessary efficacy data to file for major depressive disorder," SVB Leerink's Marc Goodman told investors on Wednesday. "Investors were expecting a filing in both MDD and PPD around the end of the year, so this is a notable filing delay." Sage's stock is down 53.4% this year, while the broader S&P 500 is up 20.3%.
MARKETS
AFP

US authorizes 'mix and match' Covid vaccine boosters: regulator

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday authorized using a so-called "mix and match" strategy for people who require a booster shot of a Covid vaccine after their primary series. According to the new decision, people who received two Moderna shots initially and are 65 or older, over 18 and at high risk for Covid, or over 18 and have high occupational exposure, may now receive a booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
StreetInsider.com

Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX) PT Raised to $10 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis raised the price target on Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ: SIOX) to $10.00 (from $8.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
CBS Philly

FDA Authorizes Booster Doses Of Moderna And Johnson & Johnson Vaccines, Says Mix And Match OK

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is recommending COVID-19 boosters for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines and also approved mixing different vaccine brands. The Moderna booster is recommended for people at high-risk, and it will be half the dose that was in the first two shots. It should be given six months after the second dose. People who received the J&J vaccine should get a second dose two months after their initial vaccination. The FDA followed the recommendation of its advisory panel and has cleared booster shots for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Authorization from the U.S....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
StreetInsider.com

PsychedelicNewsBreaks – Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CSE: CMND) (FSE: CWY0 ) Announces Strategic Board Appointments of Distinguished Addiction Experts

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Clearmind Medicine (CSE: CMND) (FSE: CWY0 ), a psychedelic medicine biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and undertreated health problems, today announced that professors Wim van den Brink and Gabriele Fischer have joined the company’s scientific advisory board. According to the update, van den Brink, M.D., Ph.D., is a professor of addiction psychiatry at the Academic Medical Center of the University of Amsterdam and a recognized expert in the neurobiology and pharmacological treatment of substance use disorders and behavioral addictions. Gabriele Fischer, M.D., is a professor of addiction research and treatment, medical director of the Addiction Clinic at the Department of Psychiatry and Psychotherapy at the Medical University of Vienna, and has acted as principle or cooperating investigator on international epidemiological clinical and psychopharmacological studies in the field of substance use disorder and nonsubstance-related addictions. “Professor van den Brink and Professor Fischer have both made substantial contributions to the field of substance abuse and related behaviors, advancing the way we understand and treat addiction,” said Adi Zuloff-Shani, Ph.D., CEO of Clearmind, of the appointments. “There are few scientists in the world with their breadth of knowledge and experience, and we are delighted to welcome them to our scientific advisory board.”
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Air Force offers $50,000 settlement to an Army spouse demanding $1M after doctor left a surgical TOWEL inside her for FIVE YEARS following a C-section: 17 similar cases were reported last year

After five years of unbearable chronic pain, six gastrointestinal specialists and several emergency room visits, an Army spouse finally learned the cause of her pain: a laparotomy towel was left inside her abdomen from a C-section performed at a US air base outside Tokyo. The Air Force offered Angie Perry...
MedicalXpress

New study provides robust evidence that COVID-19 is a seasonal infection

A new study led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) provides robust evidence that COVID-19 is a seasonal infection linked to low temperatures and humidity, much like seasonal influenza. The results, published in Nature Computational Science, also support the considerable contribution of airborne SARS-CoV-2 transmission and the need to shift to measures that promote "air hygiene."
SCIENCE

