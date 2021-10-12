Wolfe Research Assumes SBA Communications (SBAC) at Underperform

Berenberg analyst Guarav Goparaju initiates coverage on Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI) with a Buy rating and a price target of $42.00. The analyst commented, "BLI is a digital cell biology company focused on providing a platform of automation tools, consumables, and services for the discovery of biologics and cell-based products. BLI’s solutions address attractive and emerging end markets that represent over $30bn in TAM opportunity. As BLI seeks to capitalize on increasing demand for biologically complex and cell-based products, we view the company as a valued and differentiated addition to our specialty tech coverage."
