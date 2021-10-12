Wolfe Research Assumes SBA Communications (SBAC) at Underperform

Wolfe Research analyst Alex Kania downgraded Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB) from Outperform to Peerperform with a price target of $29.00. The analyst comments "Midstream has outperformed the S&P 500 by 18% over the past 2 months following the run-up in commodities. We are downgrading shares of Williams from Outperform to Peer Perform mainly due to valuation. We believe that the company remains very well positioned as a quality natural gas name with a combination of growth and capital return via the dividend and share buyback. However, the stock is at our target price of $29 and we see less upside from here."

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO