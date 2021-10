Christian nationalist Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson remains defiant amid the controversy that erupted when Right Wing Watch posted a clip of him ranting that Christians must take control of public schools because “there’s no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth.”It turns out that bigoted rant was just one of many made by the highest-ranking Republican elected official in North Carolina.As we noted in our initial post about Robinson, he has been a regular participant in “pastor gatherings” organized by the American Renewal Project, an organization run by Christian nationalist political operative David Lane.

