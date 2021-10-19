CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) Prelim. Q3 Revenue Falls Short of Prior Guidance

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, today provided preliminary revenue results for the third quarter...

www.streetinsider.com

insurancebusinessmag.com

Marsh McLennan posts Q3 2021 results

Marsh McLennan (MMC), the parent company of businesses including Marsh, Guy Carpenter and Oliver Wyman has today revealed its financial results for Q3 2021, ended September 30, 2021. The group has reported consolidated revenue of $4.6 billion for the quarter, up 16% compared with Q3 2020. MMC’s underlying revenue increased...
StreetInsider.com

Trident Acquisitions (TDACU) and Lottery.com Report Prelim Q3 Revenues of $22M-$24M

AutoLotto, Inc., doing business as Lottery.com, a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when lottery is played ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Benzinga

Trinity Industries Clocks ~10% Revenue Growth In Q3, Tops Street View

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE: TRN) reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 9.6% year-over-year to $503.5 million, beating the consensus of $453.97 million. Increased revenue reflects increased demand and higher pricing in highway products business and higher external deliveries in the Rail Products Group. Railcar Leasing and Management Services revenues totaled...
Entrepreneur

Tenet Healthcare (THC) Q3 Earnings Beat Mark, Increase Y/Y

Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted net earnings of $1.99 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 82.6%. The bottom line climbed 210.9% year over year. The company’s results reflect growing revenues and improving patient volumes. Quarterly Operational Update. Net operating revenues improved 7.4% year over...
siliconangle.com

SAP beats earnings estimates, citing accelerating cloud growth and ‘Rise with SAP’ rollout

SAP SE beat analyst estimates for both revenue and profits and raised its full-year forecast today, citing strengthening cloud growth and rapid adoption of its Rise with SAP digital transformation program. The enterprise resource planning giant affirmed the preliminary earnings report it released last week. Third-quarter earnings of $2.03 beat...
Coinspeaker

BCS Stock Down 2% in Pre-market, Barclays Reports 2021 Q3 Earnings Results

Barclays reported a profit before tax of £6.9 billion compared to £2.4 billion recorded in the same time last year. Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) stock traded around $11.02, down approximately 1.96% as of October 21, 2021, 7:09 a.m EDT. The British multinational universal bank reported its 2021 third-quarter earnings results that ended on September 30. The Barclays bank beat Wall Street analysts’ expectations as noted with its competitors in their Q3 earnings.
investing.com

Intel Revenue Misses in Q3 as Chip Shortage Bites; Shares Slump

Investing.com - Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) raised its full-year guidance, but third-quarter revenue fell short of expectations as the chip shortage dented performance. Shares of Intel tumbled 6% in after-hours trading. The company lifted 2021 EPS and gross margin guidance, forecasting EPS of $5.28 and gross margin of 55%. That was up...
wtvbam.com

Intel reports third-quarter revenue below estimates

(Reuters) -Intel Corp reported third-quarter revenue below Wall Street expectations on Thursday as it trails behind rivals with faster chips to meet demand for computing devices for hybrid work. Shares of Intel, one of the world’s largest chipmakers, fell 4% in extending trading. Intel boss Pat Gelsinger’s plan to give...
Benzinga

Recap: Pricesmart Q4 Earnings

Pricesmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Pricesmart missed their estimated earnings by 13.7%, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $99,025,000 from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the...
Benzinga

Snap-On Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates

Snap-on Inc (NYSE: SNA) reported third-quarter sales growth of 10.2% year-over-year to $1.04 billion, and an increase of 7% on an organic basis, beating the consensus of $1.01 billion. Sales by segments: Commercial & Industrial $351.4 million (+13.9% Y/Y); Snap-on Tools $471.4 million (+4.8% Y/Y); Repair Systems & Information $364.4...
MarketWatch

Biogen's stock is up on strong earnings; new Alzheimer's drug had $300,000 in sales in Q3

Shares of Biogen Inc. were up 1.8% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company beat expectations for the third quarter despite lower-than-expected utilization of Aduhelm, its controversial and closely watched new Alzheimer's disease treatment. Biogen had net income of $329.2 million, or $2.22 per share, in the third quarter of 2021, compared with net income of $701.5 million, or $4.47 per share, in the same quarter a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were $4.47, against a FactSet consensus of $4.09. Biogen's revenue was $2.7 billion in the third quarter of the year, down 18% from $3.37 billion...
Entrepreneur

Canadian National (CNI) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Canadian National Railway Company’s CNI third-quarter 2021 earnings (excluding 67 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.21 per share (C$1.52) surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12. The bottom line increased year over year. Results were aided by higher freight rates and fuel surcharges. Quarterly revenues of $2,852.1 million (C$3,591 million)...
MarketWatch

Anthem stock gains after profit and revenue beats, raised full-year earnings outlook

Shares of Anthem Inc. rose 0.6% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the health benefits company reported third-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations, amid higher premium revenue due to growth in Medicaid and Medicare, and raised its full-year outlook. Net income rose nearly seven-fold to $1.51 billion, or $6.13 a share, from $222 million, or 87 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to $6.79, above the FactSet consensus of $6.37. Revenue grew 15.0% to $35.82 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $35.35 billion, while expenses increased 9.9% to $33.83 billion. Medical enrollment grew 5.7% to 45.1 million members. The company raised is 2021 adjusted EPS guidance to "greater than $25.85" from "greater than $25.50," compared with the FactSet consensus is $25.66. The stock has rallied 22.6% year to date through Tuesday, while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF has advanced 13.5% and the S&P 500 has climbed 20.3%.
MarketWatch

Abbott Laboratories stock surges after big profit and sales beats, and upbeat full-year outlook

Shares of Abbott Laboratories rallied 2.8% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the health care company reported third-quarter profit and sales that rose well above expectations, with the strongest growth seen in its diagnostics business, and provided an upbeat full-year outlook. Net income rose to $2.52 billion, or $1.17 a share, from $1.76 billion, or 69 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.40 from 98 cents to beat the FactSet consensus of 94 cents. Sales grew 23.4% to $10.93 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $9.56 billion, as nutrition sales rose 9.6%, diagnostics sales increased 48.2%, established pharmaceuticals sales grew 15.15 and medical devices sales rose 14.6%. Sales growth outpaced the 13.9% rise in operating costs and expenses. For 2021, the company expects adjusted EPS of $5.00 to $5.10, compared with the FactSet consensus of $4.46. Abbott Labs' stock has gained 9.0% year to date through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 has rallied 20.3%.
Benzinga

Recap: Servisfirst Bancshares Q3 Earnings

Servisfirst Bancshares(NYSE:SFBS) stock rose by 3.45% on Tuesday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Earnings. Servisfirst Bancshares missed their estimated earnings by 0.0%, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up...
