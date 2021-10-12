CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
31% of Americans report changed access to food

By Michigan State
Futurity
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent poll, one-third of Americans say the pandemic has affected their household’s access to food. Of the 31% who said their household had altered access to food, over half (53%) reported fewer financial resources. Thirty-seven percent did not feel comfortable shopping at the grocery store and 32% felt their food choices were more limited because they did not have reliable transportation. Nearly one-fifth (17%) visited food banks more often.

IN THIS ARTICLE
