AS Tallinna Vesi invites its shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar, introducing the results for the third quarter and 9 months of 2021. The webinar is scheduled for 29 October 2021 at 11:00 am (EET) and will be held in English. The webinar will be hosted by Aleksandr Timofejev, Chief Executive Officer and Kristi Ojakäär, Chief Financial Officer.

MARKETS ・ 4 HOURS AGO