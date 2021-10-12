Ever wonder if you, a non-pilot, could fly a 'flying car'? Watch a reporter try
We keep hearing, and reporting, that the era of the personal flying machine ... flying car ... air taxi ... call it what you will ... is right around the corner, with backing from big players like automakers or aircraft companies. In some imaginings, you'd be a passenger while these electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft are flown by a cabbie/pilot. In others, you'd be dead weight (wait, let's not say dead) being ferried aboard an autonomous drone. But weight and technology being limiting factors here, the job of flying just might come down to you. So maybe you've wondered: Could you do it?www.autoblog.com
Comments / 1