Thieves take $15,000 in items from Chesterfield storage units
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Chesterfield Police Department is looking for two individuals who broke into private storage units and stole multiple items. The crime was all caught on camera. At first glance, it looks like two customers taking stuff to a storage unit. However, Chesterfield police are now working to track the two down who are wanted for felony stealing, trespassing and destruction of property.www.kmov.com
