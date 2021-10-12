CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon’s Todd Hoffman, of ‘Gold Rush’ fame, will return to Discovery for a new gold mining series

By Kristi Turnquist
The popular Discovery Channel series, “Gold Rush,” is still drawings viewers who want to watch miners search for gold way up north. But since the 2018 departure of Todd Hoffman and his crew, fans of “Gold Rush” have wondered if Hoffman, who lives in Sandy, Oregon, might return to the series. Now, Discovery announces that Hoffman will indeed be back on the channel, but this time in a new series, with the working title of “Hoffman Family Gold.”

Dale Alter
7d ago

That meathead will never find a dime with the way he makes decisions and handles people. He didn't do well in his basic supervision class!

Rowdy Yates
6d ago

He was already in Alaska competing in FAT BEAR WEEK. He was disqualified because he was already fatter than the bears 🐻

David Anderson
7d ago

maybe he'll find diamonds this time, it's really the meaning of insanity to dump all that money into something you're just not very good at

TVShowsAce

‘Gold Rush’ Todd Hoffman Is Back: ‘The Dirt’ Exclusive Sneak Peek Clip

Gold Rush has a huge announcement centered around former cast member Todd Hoffman. Parker Schnabel’s best buddy is back on Gold Rush. Hoffman left the series after eight long years in the bid to try his hand at a singing career or producing his own version of a mining show. But fans of Gold Rush now can relax as the mining universe has righted itself with Hoffman back in a dozer on Discovery.
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’ Crew Face a Bear and a String of Bad Luck in Crazy New Video

If there was one word to describe star Todd Hoffman’s experience on Gold Rush, it would have to be chaotic. From risky financial decisions to brawls between coworkers, the mine boss always seemed to have his hands full with some sort of issue at the mine site. Now that he’s returned to the franchise, things are no different from before. From the looks of a new clip from the show, there are just as many disagreements, lost wages and headaches – if not more.
nickiswift.com

The Truth About Gold Rush's Parker Schnabel

Fans of "Gold Rush" have watched Parker Schnabel grow up and come into his own before their eyes. The Alaskan has "grown up with gold fever" as he was handed the family's Big Nugget mine at 16-years-old, per Discovery. Originally, the family plan was for Parker to attend college once he finished high school, but the ambitious miner decided to use his college fund to start his own business. "Well, my mom always hated the idea of me not going to college," he told Entrepreneur in 2019. "But then I met Tony Beets and went to the Yukon," Parker said, referring to his co-worker and "Gold Rush" co-star.
Distractify

Monica Beets May Be Young, but She's Taken the World of 'Gold Rush' by Storm

Like many great reality shows, Gold Rush offers fans a look at a world that most of them are likely to be totally unfamiliar with. The series tells the stories of gold miners who work in Alaska. Over the show's many seasons, fans have been introduced to a number of people who inhabit this world, including the Beets family, led by legendary miner Tony Beets and his daughter, Monica.
realitytitbit.com

What happened to Karla on Gold Rush? Season 12 cast explored

Gold Rush returned to screens on September 24th 2021 for its 12th season. The Discovery show first started back in 2010 and has been a hit with viewers ever since. The gold mining teams do all they can each season to collect as much gold as possible with many of them earning millions each year.
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’ Star Tony Beets Literally Stumbles Across Gold Mine

There’s no stopping Gold Rush star Tony Beets from finding his next supply of metal. So when the mine boss couldn’t get a water license for his usual spot at Indian River, he decided to pack up his family and search the earth for a new location to dig. Dedicated to his team, Beets was willing to leave his home and travel 30 miles north to Paradise Hill where the ground conditions were uncertain at best.
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’ Video Proves Even Parker Schnabel Sometimes Makes a Mistake

After Gold Rush star Parker Schnabel’s foreman left him high and dry, the young mine boss quickly discovered that his workload had doubled. As the brains behind the operation, Schnabel typically doesn’t need to be hands-on at the mine site every day. With finances and logistics to manage, the 27-year-old entrepreneur seems to prefer managing his crew from afar, only becoming involved when a problem arises that the foreman can’t solve. Unfortunately, when foreman Dean Tosczak quit the team at Cluster Cut, this left Schnabel with little choice but to adopt the former employee’s duties on top of his own.
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’ Star Rick Ness Describes Why Skill Trumps Luck in Gold Mining

When thinking about the gold mining profession, one can’t help but note luck’s importance. However, according to Gold Rush star Rick Ness, skill trumps luck for the craft. Speaking to Hollywood Soapbox about the new spinoff, Gold Rush: Winter’s Fortune, Ness talked in depth about a number of subjects. While it’s difficult to deny luck playing a large role in success, he insists knowledge and skill surpasses it.
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’: Parker Schnabel Hits Major Snag as ‘Money Maker’ Shut Down in New Episode

Season 12 of Gold Rush is back in action. And you know what that means — there are going to be new twists, turns, and everything in between. If you are a fan of Gold Rush, then you are probably a fan of Parker Schnabel as well. He is famous for his work on, of course, Gold Rush, Gold Rush: The Dirt, and Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail. But Parker Schnabel is more than just a television star. Hailing from Haines, Alaska, he has gold in his blood. Ever since he was just a little kid, he watched as his grandpa John Schnabel ran the family gold mine, Big Nugget. He’s grown up on the mine and has spent his entire life learning the ins and outs of the trade.
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’: Parker Schnabel Named the Mining Experience That Was Like Being in Dawson City Gold Rush

The hit Discovery Channel reality series “Gold Rush” is back for a brand new season and fans of the show couldn’t be any happier. One of the many stars of “Gold Rush” is gold miner Parker Schnabel who also happens to be a favorite of the show’s fans. Schnabel has been a member of the “Gold Rush” cast for several years and is one of the show’s top draws. The experienced miner knows the ins and out of the gold-digging business and it shines through on the reality show. Schnabel was just a young kid when the show got its start a little over a decade ago.
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’ Star Parker Schnabel Revealed His Huge Fear from One Mining Expedition

With all of the dangers lurking around every rock at a gold mine site, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Gold Rush cast members had to overcome a few fears over the years. From tight spaces to heavy machinery, the risk of injury is almost too alarming to think about. However, for Parker Schnabel, his fear on the job site doesn’t come from the act of mining itself. Rather, it comes from the inhabitants that he meets.
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’ Declares ‘Judgment Day’ Has Come on Tonight’s New Episode, See Sneak Peek

On Friday morning, Gold Rush released a new sneak peek of tonight’s upcoming episode where the show declared that it’s “judgment day.”. The gold mining show on Discovery recently returned for its 12th season on Friday, September 24. It’s the No. 1-rated show on the network with episodes airing on both Discovery and their streaming network Discovery+.
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’ Star Brennan Ruault Reveals Why He Left Parker Schnabel’s Crew

Brennan Ruault worked with “Gold Rush” mining team captain Parker Schnabel for a period of time and then left. Why did he leave, Outsiders?. That’s what we’re going to find out. One surprising thing to note is Ruault didn’t leave the show. In fact, he hopped on board the team of captain Rick Ness. As we know, Outsiders, Ness also worked for Schnabel himself before going on his own.
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’: Rick Ness Had Brief Window to Recover from Mother’s Death Before First Season as a Mine Boss

Rick Ness, star of the hit Discovery Channel reality show “Gold Rush,” knows all about the sacrifice it takes to strike gold. The “Gold Rush” centerpiece has dedicated a big part of his life to removing gold from under the surface of the earth. It takes a great deal of commitment to be a gold rusher and you spend much of your time away from loved ones. Striking gold, however, is a lucrative proposition which is why you see many people trying to find the precious metal. Beyond the goal of hitting gold and getting rich, gold rushing is a fun hobby to some.
