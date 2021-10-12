Oregon’s Todd Hoffman, of ‘Gold Rush’ fame, will return to Discovery for a new gold mining series
The popular Discovery Channel series, “Gold Rush,” is still drawings viewers who want to watch miners search for gold way up north. But since the 2018 departure of Todd Hoffman and his crew, fans of “Gold Rush” have wondered if Hoffman, who lives in Sandy, Oregon, might return to the series. Now, Discovery announces that Hoffman will indeed be back on the channel, but this time in a new series, with the working title of “Hoffman Family Gold.”www.oregonlive.com
