Oregon’s Todd Hoffman, of ‘Gold Rush’ fame, will return to Discovery for a new gold mining series

Season 12 of Gold Rush is back in action. And you know what that means — there are going to be new twists, turns, and everything in between. If you are a fan of Gold Rush, then you are probably a fan of Parker Schnabel as well. He is famous for his work on, of course, Gold Rush, Gold Rush: The Dirt, and Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail. But Parker Schnabel is more than just a television star. Hailing from Haines, Alaska, he has gold in his blood. Ever since he was just a little kid, he watched as his grandpa John Schnabel ran the family gold mine, Big Nugget. He’s grown up on the mine and has spent his entire life learning the ins and outs of the trade.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO