Fact check: Photo of orangutan reaching toward man warms hearts, but story's not quite correct

The claim: Photo shows an orangutan reaching out to help a man

A Sept. 26 Facebook post claiming to tell the story behind a photo of an orangutan reaching out to a man in a pool of water has stirred the emotions of thousands of users. But it's not quite accurate.

The post, which more than 300,000 users shared within a week, says the orangutan was offering to help a geologist who had stumbled into the pool during a field search.

“This week CNN released a photo taken by photographer Anil Prabhakar in the forest in Indonesia,” the post begins. "The image shows an orangutan, currently under threat of extinction, while stretching out his hand to help a geologist who fell into a mud pool during his search. When the photographer uploaded the photo, he wrote this as a caption: ‘In a time when the concept of humanity dies, animals lead us to the principles of humanity.’"

Many commented to say that we could learn a lesson on compassion from orangutans, who are a critically endangered species.

"They still care for humans even after we treat them so badly," one user wrote . "We could learn a lot from these beautiful creatures."

However, as science writer and editor Lee Lerner pointed out in the post's top comment , the story behind it isn't so clear-cut.

Ape could have been reaching for food

This interaction occurred at an Indonesian animal conservation facility managed by the Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation , CNN reported .

The orangutan in the photograph, a 25-year-old female named Anih, lives with another orangutan named Romeo. Both were separated from their mothers at a very young age, The Jakarta Post reported . They grew up on an “island” created by the facility that is surrounded by roughly 16-foot wide, 6½-foot deep trenches on all sides.

The man in the photo, a warden whose name is Syahrul, is one of those caretakers. Jamartin Sihite, CEO of the Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation, told The Jakarta Post that Syahrul and Anih had known each other for more than 20 years.

There's no way to say for sure why the orangutan reached out, but given the relationship and the ape's experience, Sihite said the ape may have just been reaching out for food.

Because they cannot survive in the wild, the two apes in the facility are dependent on their human caretakers for food and other necessities.

"Based on our experience, she could have been asking for food from Syahrul,” Sihite said. "It shows that that orangutan has become dependent on human beings.”

Post jumbles some facts

The post is off-base, assuming we can know the ape's intentions. But it's wrong about several other details as well.

CNN's coverage of the viral photo is from February 2020 – not September 2021. The man is a warden, not a geologist as claimed in the post. And the man didn't fall in the water.

"There was a report of snakes in that area so the warden came over and he was clearing snakes,” Prabhakar said in an interview with CNN . "I saw an orangutan come very close to him and just offer him his hand."

The warden didn't accept his hand, and he exited the water after that, Prabhakar said.

Our rating: Missing Context

Based on our research, we rate the claim that a photo shows an orangutan reaching out to help a man MISSING CONTEXT. According to several reputable sources, the photo depicts a warden at a Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation facility who waded into the water to clear snakes, so it was a person known to the ape. There's no way to know why the orangutan was reaching out. One official said the ape may have been asking for food.

Our fact-check sources:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Photo of orangutan reaching toward man warms hearts, but story's not quite correct