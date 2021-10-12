CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Fact check: Photo of orangutan reaching toward man warms hearts, but story's not quite correct

By Bayliss Wagner, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago

The claim: Photo shows an orangutan reaching out to help a man

A Sept. 26 Facebook post claiming to tell the story behind a photo of an orangutan reaching out to a man in a pool of water has stirred the emotions of thousands of users. But it's not quite accurate.

The post, which more than 300,000 users shared within a week, says the orangutan was offering to help a geologist who had stumbled into the pool during a field search.

“This week CNN released a photo taken by photographer Anil Prabhakar in the forest in Indonesia,” the post begins. "The image shows an orangutan, currently under threat of extinction, while stretching out his hand to help a geologist who fell into a mud pool during his search. When the photographer uploaded the photo, he wrote this as a caption: ‘In a time when the concept of humanity dies, animals lead us to the principles of humanity.’"

Many commented to say that we could learn a lesson on compassion from orangutans, who are a critically endangered species.

"They still care for humans even after we treat them so badly," one user wrote . "We could learn a lot from these beautiful creatures."

Fact check: Viral posts falsely claim animals escaped zoo in New Jersey amid Hurricane Ida

However, as science writer and editor Lee Lerner pointed out in the post's top comment , the story behind it isn't so clear-cut.

Ape could have been reaching for food

This interaction occurred at an Indonesian animal conservation facility managed by the Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation , CNN reported .

The orangutan in the photograph, a 25-year-old female named Anih, lives with another orangutan named Romeo. Both were separated from their mothers at a very young age, The Jakarta Post reported . They grew up on an “island” created by the facility that is surrounded by roughly 16-foot wide, 6½-foot deep trenches on all sides.

The man in the photo, a warden whose name is Syahrul, is one of those caretakers. Jamartin Sihite, CEO of the Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation, told The Jakarta Post that Syahrul and Anih had known each other for more than 20 years.

There's no way to say for sure why the orangutan reached out, but given the relationship and the ape's experience, Sihite said the ape may have just been reaching out for food.

Because they cannot survive in the wild, the two apes in the facility are dependent on their human caretakers for food and other necessities.

"Based on our experience, she could have been asking for food from Syahrul,” Sihite said. "It shows that that orangutan has become dependent on human beings.”

Post jumbles some facts

The post is off-base, assuming we can know the ape's intentions. But it's wrong about several other details as well.

CNN's coverage of the viral photo is from February 2020 – not September 2021. The man is a warden, not a geologist as claimed in the post. And the man didn't fall in the water.

"There was a report of snakes in that area so the warden came over and he was clearing snakes,” Prabhakar said in an interview with CNN . "I saw an orangutan come very close to him and just offer him his hand."

The warden didn't accept his hand, and he exited the water after that, Prabhakar said.

Our rating: Missing Context

Based on our research, we rate the claim that a photo shows an orangutan reaching out to help a man MISSING CONTEXT. According to several reputable sources, the photo depicts a warden at a Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation facility who waded into the water to clear snakes, so it was a person known to the ape.  There's no way to know why the orangutan was reaching out. One official said the ape may have been asking for food.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Photo of orangutan reaching toward man warms hearts, but story's not quite correct

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Blogger Discovers ‘Weird’ Detail on Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest Account

Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snake#Orangutans#Cnn#Instagram A#Indonesian#The Jakarta Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Free Press

Correction: Pandora Papers-Glance story

In a story published October 4, 2021, about a trove of leaked financial data, a photo caption erroneously identified Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as one of 330 current and former politicians who reportedly benefitted from secret accounts. The report identified Khan’s associates as beneficiaries, but not Khan himself.
IMRAN KHAN
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Fact-checking Zuckerberg's statement defending company

Following congressional testimony from whistleblower Frances Haugen, in a Facebook post Tuesday night the company's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, pushed back against Haugen's allegations that the tech giant is hiding research about its shortcomings from investors and the public. In a 1,300-word statement, Zuckerberg defended Facebook's services and, appealing to its...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Fully vaccinated Florida father, 58 - whose family said he had NO pre-existing conditions - dies of COVID-19 after spending a month in the hospital

A fully vaccinated Florida father has died from COVID-19 despite having no underlying conditions, according to his family. Vincent Konidare, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, passed way on September 19 after spending a month in the hospital battling the disease. This in spite of the fact that Konidare had received...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tyla

Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Horrific moment actor, 37, was crushed to death by part of the set during scene change at world-famous Bolshoi theatre in Moscow

This is the moment an actor performing at Russia's famous Bolshoi Theatre was killed by a piece of the set while the audience looked on, thinking it was part of the act. Video shows a large backdrop being lowered on to the stage during a performance of 19th century opera Sadko on Saturday night as 37-year-old actor Yevgeny Kulesh got trapped underneath and crushed to death.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

American among six tortured, shot and burned in massacre at Costa Rica cattle and coffee farm

An American cattle and coffee farmer found dead with his five farm hands at a ranch in Costa Rica had been trying to sell his property to return to the United States and be closer to family.Stephen Paul Sandusky, 61, was a United States citizen and Costa Rica resident, according to the US Embassy in the Central American country.The former Florida resident retired to a farm in Llano Bonito de Buenos Aires de Puntarenas, about 40km north of the country’s southern border with Panama.He listed the property for $1.8m in 2019 to return to the US, but the Covid pandemic...
PUBLIC SAFETY
weatherboy.com

Americans Prepare for Major Earthquake Event on October 21

The International Shake-Out is set for Thursday, October 21 and Americans are preparing for the 10:21 am local time drill. Each year, millions of people “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” in The Great ShakeOut, the world’s largest earthquake drill. People are encouraged to participate in the drill wherever they are since major earthquakes may happen anywhere people live, work, or travel. The purpose of the ShakeOut is to practice how to protect ourselves and for everyone to become better prepared. The goal of the drill is to prevent a major earthquake from becoming a catastrophe. Thousands of state and local organizations are participating in the drill ranging from state governments to local schools and hospitals. An estimated 27 million people have said they plan to participate in this year’s drill, with over 13 million from the United States alone.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Paris Hilton calls on Biden, Congress to take action against the 'troubled teen industry'

Paris Hilton is calling on President Biden and Congress to take action against the "troubled teen industry." Hilton has become an advocate for youths who are placed in congregate-care facilities by either their parents or their state’s government after previously coming forward with her own story of abuse and trauma as a misbehaving teen in the documentary "This Is Paris."
CONGRESS & COURTS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

271K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy