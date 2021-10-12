New mural honors baseball legends Hank and Tommie Aaron

A new mural adorns a building on the city's west side, honoring Milwaukee Braves legends Hank and Tommie Aaron.

Located near West Clybourn Street and North 22nd Street, "Brave Brothers" can be seen from I-94.

Artist Rosy Petri wove themes of racial justice, mental health and history into the mural, according to Near West Side Partners, Inc.

“People identify with sports stories,” Petri said. “This piece re-introduces Hank Aaron as not only a figure for philanthropy and social justice, but also a figure of integrity, professional prowess and compassion.”

"Brave Brothers" is part of a series of murals, titled "Men and Women on the Negro Leagues." The rest of the series is in Atlanta.

