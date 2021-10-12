CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

New mural honors baseball legends Hank and Tommie Aaron

By Jodie Filenius
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k2OPm_0cP8lbwL00

A new mural adorns a building on the city's west side, honoring Milwaukee Braves legends Hank and Tommie Aaron.

Located near West Clybourn Street and North 22nd Street, "Brave Brothers" can be seen from I-94.

Artist Rosy Petri wove themes of racial justice, mental health and history into the mural, according to Near West Side Partners, Inc.

“People identify with sports stories,” Petri said. “This piece re-introduces Hank Aaron as not only a figure for philanthropy and social justice, but also a figure of integrity, professional prowess and compassion.”

"Brave Brothers" is part of a series of murals, titled "Men and Women on the Negro Leagues." The rest of the series is in Atlanta.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy