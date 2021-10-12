CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesis Rock Booster From Polyplab

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncrease the overall filtration power of your tank by adding these two Genesis Rocks and using our bacterial supplement Polyplab Genesis. Genesis Rock is a 100% ceramic compound fired at 600+ degrees that will last in your tank for years. Providing over 23,000 square feet of space per black for beneficial aquarium bacteria to form, these blocks providing a tremendous amount of filtration power and significantly reduce phosphates, nitrates, and other dissolved organic compounds. The Genesis Rock can be used in fresh or saltwater aquariums and can be used under your sand or rock substrate, in your refugium, or simply hidden in your aquascape.

www.reef2rainforest.com

Vice

A Warning Sign of a Mass Extinction Event Is on the Rise, Scientists Say

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. If you live near a freshwater river or lake, odds are good that you have seen warning signs about harmful algal and bacterial blooms posted on its shores. Alarmingly, a new study reports that these blooms may be early indicators of an ongoing ecological disaster, caused by humans, that eerily parallels the worst extinction event in Earth’s history.
SCIENCE
precisionvaccinations.com

Moderna's mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Under Side Effect Review by U.S. FDA

(Precision Vaccinations) — The Wall Street Journalreported on October 16, 2021, the U.S. FDA confirmed it is reviewing Moderna's SpikeVax COVID-19 vaccine's risk of generating inflammatory heart conditions in young men. "I think people can be reassured that the risk of myocarditis (from) an mRNA vaccine is low, it appears...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Rob Adams

There Is a New COVID-19 Vaccine That Shows Better Protection and Fewer Side Effects

By now, we are all familiar with big names such as AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. In fact, the majority of us got at least one shot of one of the above. Today, Valneva, a French company is making lots of progress with its own COVID-19 vaccine. Unlike the other ones, Valneva's vaccine uses a more traditional technology, not the famous mRNA.
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Signs of Magnesium Deficiency?

Magnesium deficiency, also called hypomagnesemia, is often overlooked. In many cases, magnesium deficiency may be underdiagnosed because the symptoms generally don't show up until your magnesium levels become seriously low. Your body needs magnesium for vital bodily processes, such as muscle and nerve function, glucose levels, blood pressure, and synthesis...
HEALTH
AFP

Samples from China mission show Moon 'active' more recently than thought

The first lunar rocks brought back to Earth in decades show the Moon was volcanically active more recently than previously thought, Chinese scientists said Tuesday. Previous moon rocks brought back by US and Soviet missions showed evidence of lunar activity up to 2.8 billion years ago, but left a gap in scientists' knowledge about the more recent history of Earth's natural satellite as they were from older parts of the lunar surface.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Plankton Is Undergoing a Global Migration, With Dire Consequences For The Food Web

If Earth's temperature rises by a significant enough margin, we could see a major restructuring of the plankton species living in our oceans. Not only would the diversity of species radically change, but warming oceans could see plankton migrating from the tropics towards the poles, away from waters growing too warm for habitability. In fact, we may already be observing this shift in the last few decades, with some species documented farther north than we've ever seen them. This restructuring would have a major impact on oceanic ecosystems, as planktons form a vital component of both the oceanic carbon cycle and the food...
SCIENCE
TheConversationCanada

Sharks and rays are in free fall: More than one-third are threatened with extinction from overfishing

Sharks, rays and chimeras are now the second-most threatened vertebrate group, after amphibians. In a recent study, we found that over one-third of sharks and rays are threatened with extinction. Our findings are a wake-up call. When the International Union for the Conservation of Nature released its updated Red List of Endangered Species in September, it included our latest assessments of the status of sharks and rays. These species are more at risk of extinction than previously thought. As lead assessors of the IUCN Shark Specialist Group, we reassessed the extinction risk of all species of sharks and rays. This eight-year project...
WILDLIFE
BBC

Moon: Scientists have discovered age of rocks from recent Moon mission

The first Moon rocks to be brought back to Earth in more than 40 years have been found to be almost two billion years old!. The samples which came back from China's Chang'e-5 mission, also suggest that the Moon was volcanically active until more recently than expected. China launched their...
ASTRONOMY
skiddle.com

DNB UNIT PRESENTS: THE GENESIS

8:00pm til 2:00am (last entry 10:30pm) Showcasing the best up and coming Drum and Bass DJ's in South East London, The Genesis is going to be a night you won't want to miss. Customer reviews of DNB UNIT PRESENTS: THE GENESIS. Average rating:. 100%. Music. Venue. Prices. Atmosphere. Login to...
MUSIC
reef2rainforest.com

MYSTERY REEF ANIMAL: Can You ID This Fish?

Know what this fish is? Its identity and the story of its relatives are revealed in the forthcoming November/December 2021 issue of CORAL!. 2] It is almost exclusively available through the efforts of marine ornamental aquaculture. 3] It packs a wallop when it bites. 4] It could have been on...
ANIMALS
CBS Denver

Colorado State University’s Panacea Life Sciences Cannabinoid Research Center Studies Natural Alternatives To Medicine

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Most of us in Colorado have heard of THC and CBD, but there are many other cannabinoids with medicinal qualities. That’s what a new, unique research facility at Colorado State University will study. (credit: CBS) CSU celebrated the grand opening of the Panacea Life Sciences Cannabinoid Research Center on Tuesday. It took years of planning – and some patience with COVID-related delays – but the alumna behind the project was happy to see its doors finally open. “The idea behind this lab is we want to explore other cannabinoids,” Leslie Buttorff, CEO of Panacea Life Sciences, told CBS4. “Most...
COLORADO STATE

