Genesis Rock Booster From Polyplab
Increase the overall filtration power of your tank by adding these two Genesis Rocks and using our bacterial supplement Polyplab Genesis. Genesis Rock is a 100% ceramic compound fired at 600+ degrees that will last in your tank for years. Providing over 23,000 square feet of space per black for beneficial aquarium bacteria to form, these blocks providing a tremendous amount of filtration power and significantly reduce phosphates, nitrates, and other dissolved organic compounds. The Genesis Rock can be used in fresh or saltwater aquariums and can be used under your sand or rock substrate, in your refugium, or simply hidden in your aquascape.www.reef2rainforest.com
Comments / 0