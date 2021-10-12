Move To Munch: A Special After-Hours Experience at the Public Market

Your body deserves the best: An exclusive evening of yoga, food, wine, and private shopping at the Public Market. Longtime business collaborators, Chef Ryan Butler of the Public Market and Laura Hitchman, owner of OV Power Yoga, have come together once again to not only teach people how to experience all of their senses, but to inspire people to step out of their comfort zones by embracing non-traditional art forms during their latest collaboration, Move to Munch at the Public Market on Oct. 23 from 5:45 – 9 p.m.