The 11 Most Comfortable Men’s Shoes That Will Have You Walking For Miles

By Tyler Schoeber
 7 days ago
Courtesy of Allbirds

If the quarantine has taught us anything, it’s that comfort is key. Dressing uncomfortably to look good is pointless when you don’t have to. Prioritizing comfort is the move when heading out of the house just as much as it is when spending time inside. That said, from here on out we’re dressing head to toe in the most comfortable jeans, t-shirts and most importantly, the most comfortable men’s shoes. Because what’s a pair of shoes that aren’t made for walking?

The most comfortable men’s shoes are made to keep your feet at ease even on days you can’t stop moving around. They’re ideal for anyone constantly on their feet all day like those working in retail, restaurants or frontline healthcare just as much as they are for folks who enjoy a walk whenever they can. The most comfortable men’s shoes should cushion your feet and help you continue on with your day whether they’re the most comfortable sneakers, dress shoes, sandals and even the best shoes for standing all day.

We all know damn well how uncomfortable foot pain is. A long day on your feet, sometimes you’ve overworked them to the point that you can barely do the commute home. Luckily, we found 9 great options below that are comfortable enough to lessen the potential for any foot-related pain after a long day out. From sneakers to sandals, check out these options to consider below.

1. Crocs Classic Clog

BEST OVERALL

We said it, we meant it and we’ll never regret it. Crocs have taken the world by storm this year and even though they’re visually heinous we can’t help but to think they’re actually kind of cute. Not only that, but Crocs are hands down the most comfortable men’s shoes on the planet. These puppies are made from 100% Croslite with an EVA sole to keep you stepping comfortable from sun up ’til sun down. They’re tremendously lightweight so it never feels like you’re lugging your feet as you walk. In classic Croc style, each pair is decked in numerous holes for maximum breathability that rids of water quickly. For the most part, these are relatively normalized in most work settings nowadays, too. Each pair is super cushy no matter what style or color you get.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oVikz_0cP8kcZb00
Courtesy of Amazon

Crocs Classic Clog

$36.24

2. New Balance Men’s 624 Sneaker

RUNNER UP

We’ve dubbed these New Balance sneakers the “classic dad shoe” for a reason. The style is exactly the type of dorky-cool that’s popular right now, and the 624’s silhouette has remained unchanged since it first hit the streets. In our experience, the most comfortable men’s shoes have EVA cushioning and insoles, and these New Balance trainers definitely deliver. The Men’s 624 sneakers have an IMEVA (injection-molded EVA foam) midsole and an EVA heel pocket for extra cushion. Plus, these shoes can be purchases in extra-wide sizes, so they’re also perfect for guys with bigger and wider feet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZYhZN_0cP8kcZb00
Amazon

New Balance Men's 624 Sneaker

$70.69

3. Skechers Performance Go Walk Max-54601 Sneaker

CONTENDER

Sketchers has been a main staple to footwear for decades due to just how comfortable they are. That said, i you find yourself walking more than the average person, the Go Walk Max’s were made for you. To make the shoes so comfortable, Sketchers has included Goga Max Technology within the insole that has high-rebound cushioning for stepping without fear. It’s topped in a lightweight mesh that keeps air flowing throughout your foot as you walk to dimish the chance for sweat to accumulate. The heel is padded to provide additional comfort when moving about and even helps improve stability. Your morning stroll in the park will never feel better.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zj3OQ_0cP8kcZb00
Courtesy of Amazon

Skechers Performance Go Walk Max-54601 Sneaker

$44.00

4. Amberjack The Original Dress Shoe

BEST DRESS SHOE

So, you’ve got a formal event coming up. Maybe it’s a wedding, a baptism, a fancy dinner — whatever it is, you have to dress nicely. So, you should know damn well not to show up in your gym sneakers. While the best dress shoes for men are almost always stylish, 99% of the time after an all-day wear, you’ll slip them off to find blisters or cuts. Thankfully, Amberjack has created one of the most comfortable men’s shoes to wear during formal events: their Original dress shoe. These gorgeous shoes are decked in grade-A full-grain leather with heat-activated arch support that neatly forms to your foot as you walk. Amberjack says the material is similar to memory foam but more durable, ensuring your foot’s supported for longer. It’s bottomed off with a TPU outsole that uses the same technology you’d find in an athletic sneaker to ensure no matter what, your foot stays cozy. Tired feet? We don’t know her anymore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dj34p_0cP8kcZb00
Courtesy of Amberjack

Amberjack The Original Dress Shoe

$179.00

5. Allbirds Tree Runners

BEST MADE

The most comfortable men’s shoes made from renewable materials have to be Allbirds’ Tree Runners. Step outside the house repping these breathable, good-looking everyday shoes made with responsibly sourced eucalyptus tree fiber for lightweight walking. They’ve got that, “I feel like I’m not even wearing shoes,” approach to them that keeps your feet cozy no matter what the day brings. Each pair is machine-washable when they get a bit dirty and even minimize odor to rid of stinky feet. Flexibility is Allbirds’ middle name. Walk three miles and Allbirds will have you walking three more just because you can.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kLiVe_0cP8kcZb00
Courtesy of Allbirds

Allbirds Tree Runners

$98.00

6. Nike Air Max 90

BEST FOR ATHLETES

The Nike Air Max 90s are simply dripping in swag. There’s no other way to put it. Originally made for performance running, the Air Max 90s eventually became one of the best-selling most comfortable shoes for men in modern times. Each sneak is dressed in a cozy waffle sole that’s got stitched overlays and TPU details to top it off. They’re available in a number of classic colors ideal for whatever you’re wearing that day. Sure, they make a great gym sneaker, but they look great with any fit you put together, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49TNdD_0cP8kcZb00
Courtesy of Nike

7. Carhartt Men’s CMX4023 Soft Moc Toe Boots

BEST WORK BOOTS

Looking for the most comfortable work boots for men? What if you could combine the comfort of moccasins with the durable features of work boots? That’s what Carhartt did with its Soft Moc Toe Boots. If you need a steel toe or extra-heavy-duty boots, these might not fit the bill, but for most guys, these work boots are more than up for the challenge. Carhartt is a legendary workwear brand, and they’ve outdone themselves with these boots.

Amazon customers have left more than 1,600 5-star reviews raving about how comfortable these boots are. Contractors, truckers, and HVAC installers have all left reviews praising these boots for their comfortable and unique design. So if you’re looking for shoes you can stand all day in and that won’t take weeks to break in properly, try these new Carhartt men’s work boots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xNyel_0cP8kcZb00
Courtesy of Amazon

Carhartt Men's Soft Moc Toe Boots

$129.95

8. UGG Harkland Weather Boots

BEST UGG BOOTS

Now that we’re knee-deep in boots season, it’s time to consider some of the most comfortable boots for men to rock in the fall and winter. The UGG Harkland Weather Boots are a stellar choice not only for its stylish design and waterproof qualities but the exuberant amount of comfort you’ll put your feet through. These boots use state-of-the-art Vibram® outsoles that are lightweight unlike traditional workboots so you won’t feel like you’re carrying bricks on your feet. Not only that, but they’re packed with some premium cushioning you simply ain’t ready for as well as shock absorption for missteps. In this chestnut brown color, we’re sure they’ll look good with everything.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HRNRd_0cP8kcZb00
Courtesy of UGG

UGG Harkland Weather Boots

$139.99

9. Dr. Scholl’s Shoes Harrington II Work Shoe

BEST FOR WORK

Office? Restaurant? Retail? Whatever your line of work, Dr. Scholl’s Harrington II makes for the most comfortable work shoe to wear for those with jobs that require fancier footwear. These shoes are packed with memory foam to keep your feet cushioned with each and every step. For those of you waiters running back and forth from the kitchen to the dining room, note that the Harrington IIs are oil and slip-resistant in case something wasn’t mopped up along your route. In addition to that, the shoes use an anti-compression insole for a better fit. There is no marking stating that these are Dr. Scholl’s on the outside, making them the idea neutral, comfortable shoe to wear at work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vvBL6_0cP8kcZb00
Courtesy of Amazon

Dr. Scholl's Shoes Harrington II Work Shoe

$51.93

10. Rothy’s RS01 Sneaker

MOST COOL

Consider us obsessed with Rothy’s RS01 Sneaker. These 80s inspired schoolboy sneaks are made with plastic water bottles to keep you comfortable and stylish throughout the day. And, yeah, you read that right. Plastic water bottles. The footbed is contoured and made to feel like a sock for a silky smooth feel. Additionally, ankles are padded for added comfort. These might look like a flatter version of the majority of shoes seen here, but trust us: that footbed will do your foot dirty (in the best way possible).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dLYOc_0cP8kcZb00
Courtesy of Rothy's

Rothy's RS01 Sneaker

$175.00

11. Teva Hurricane XLT2

BEST SANDALS

Teva makes exceptionally cool (and comfortable) sandals we’re sure you’ll want to rock on your feet. Whether you’re going on a light hike, headed to work or taking a walk through the park, the Hurricane XLT2s will have your back through it all. They have a tremendous amount of traction that keeps your body in place and are made with 5 plastic bottles to rid plastic from ending up in landfills. Some sandal straps aren’t too comfortable to the top of the foot but that’s not the case with these super-soft straps. The sole of the sandal is created to keep your foot feeling great by including an EVA-foam midsole to the mix, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iR1L6_0cP8kcZb00
Courtesy of Teva

Teva Hurricane XLT2

$70.00

