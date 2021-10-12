Game 5: Colts-Ravens, Overtime Edition
Welcome to the hangover. The Colts (1-4) fall to the Ravens (4-1) in overtime, 31-25. I’m Indianapolis Monthly editor-in-chief Michael Rubino, and I’m joined by Nate Miller and Derek Schultz to talk about what might have been the weirdest Monday Night Football appearance for Indy since October 1988 when the Hoosier Dome crowd donned disturbing Halloween masks of Dan Dierdorf and the rest of the broadcast crew before Eric Dickerson went off on the Broncos.www.indianapolismonthly.com
