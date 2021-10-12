CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

eBay Find: 1969 Chevelle SS Barn Find

By Steven Symes
Would you take this Chevelle in for some TLC?

Just say the words “1969 Chevrolet Chevelle project car” not most automotive enthusiasts and you’ll see them perk up. After all, it’s one of the most beloved American muscle cars of all time, a fact the Mopar and Ford diehards might only admit if they think no recording devices are nearby. Anyway, we ran across this admittedly rough Chevelle on eBay and think it could be compelling.

Check out a 1969 Chevelle a man began building when he was only 11 here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08TXJX_0cP8jzfH00

To start off, the seller claims this car is a numbers-matching barn find. Considering its rough condition, we could envision it having sat unattended in a barn or maybe a shed for a long time. Most of the original Daytona Yellow is gone, but it’s a rare color, the seller claims only 2,841 1969 Chevelles featured the hue, but you’ll have to confirm that yourself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xo3yy_0cP8jzfH00

Even more exciting, this is an SS 396 4-speed. The story goes that a young man in a small farm town bought it and used the Chevelle for street racing. Since it was one hot number back in the day, that seems believable. Then in the late 70s the factory-original engine and transmission were yanked and replaced by a 454 paired to a Turbo 400. The guy also took off the original 12-bolt rear differential, but along with the engine and transmission stored it in the barn, replacing that with a 10-bolt. Before you get too excited, the 454 and Turbo 400 were sold in 1981.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eArwD_0cP8jzfH00

As you can see from the photos, the 396 and 4-speed are still out of the car, so you’d have to reinstall them. The interior looks like some critters might’ve nested down for a while. However, the title is clean. Sure, this car is going to need some serious work, but the payoff could be immense if you’re up to the task.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48EqzA_0cP8jzfH00

This car is in a no reserve auction and the current top bid at the time of writing this is $7,500. The auction is supposed to end on Sunday, so there’s definitely time for that number to inflate. How much would you pay for this rough but numbers-matching 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS barn find?

Check out the listing for yourself here.

Dane Daniels
7d ago

That is a find. Although most SS collector prefer the aggressive front end of the 70, I’ve always liked the more refined look of the 69

