O’Brien: As mayor, Andrea Freeman would start a ‘new era in Leominster government’

I write to voice my staunch support for the candidacy of Andrea Freeman for the office of Mayor of the City of Leominster. I have known Andrea ever since she moved into Leominster, and I know she cares about and works to improve the community. Almost 20 years ago, she helped start the Twin City Rail Trail Association and stayed involved until the project was fully funded. I also know her as an extremely competent and professional colleague from our time when we both worked for The Trustees of Reservations. I trust that her decisions as Mayor will reflect her belief and practice of working collaboratively, of building partnerships, and including all those impacted by the decision. I also trust that her experience in finding solutions to difficult problems and issues by reaching out to include those affected will serve her well as Mayor. Finally, I know her as a decent, caring human being whom I would be proud to vote for and to see as our next Mayor.